Black Friday deals are here! *Add to cart* never felt so good

Are you ready, shoppers? Our favourite retailers have started to roll out their Black Friday deals, and we already have a number of items on our list.

From the latest in tech to new and buzzy beauty products, read on for 35 fabulous finds and let the holiday shopping commence!

For the techie

Apple iPad 10th Generation Impress the tech aficionado on your list with this cutting-edge tenth generation Apple iPad. Engineered for a seamless blend of creativity, productivity and enjoyment, this device caters to designers, list-makers and entertainment enthusiasts alike. Elevating the user experience, it boasts a stunning liquid retina display and an all-screen design, ensuring flawless streaming powered by the advanced A14 Bionic chip. $548.99 on Amazon (was $599)

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Apple Airpods are great for listening to your favourite album or taking that work call while you’re on a walk. With more than 24 hours of battery life with the charging case and up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge you can’t go wrong. $129 on Amazon (was $179)

Apple AirTag 4 Pack For the *forgetful* techie on your list, these Apple Airtags will keep prized belongings in check at all times. Despite their small size, these devices are a massive help locating everything from wallets to high-end gadgets with ease. Thanks to their straightforward one-tap setup, these AirTags seamlessly sync with your iPhone or iPad, allowing you to effortlessly track, locate and even sound off misplaced items. $118.98 on Amazon (was $129)

Google Nest Learning Thermostat Tired of manually setting the house temp? Wish your thermostat could just read your mind already? Sit back and (literally) chill as this Google Nest device works its magic, auto adjusting to your schedule and the temperatures you prefer, all while helping you save energy. $248.99 on Amazon (was $329)

Amazon Fire TV 75 Inch Omni Series Smart TV with Alexa These days, it appears things are becoming more and more hands-free. Hands-free driving, hands-free cleaning, hands-free typing, and, now, hands-free TV! With its built-in microphones, this Amazon Fire TV allows Alexa to fulfill all of your viewing needs, from turning on the box to finding, launching and controlling content remote-free. $1299.99 on Amazon (was $1399.99)

For the self-care lover

MATKAS Korean Gold Under Eye Patches No self-care routine is truly complete without luxurious eye patches (that actually work!). These gold eye masks are packed with the smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and collagen, plus the anti-aging properties of 0.05% pure retinol. Dark eye circles don’t stand a chance. $11.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

AMZCHEF Slow Juicer Machine Masticating Juicer This Amzchef juicer is, in fact, amaze. It has a retro design with nuanced performance, spinning fruit at a low speed to avoid nutritional loss from heat buildup. With this machine, every sip is filled with healthy vitamins and minerals our bodies crave, especially in our self-care era. $84.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

YETI Rambler 10 oz Stackable Mug Self-care means proper hydration (and caffeination). A fan favourite, this Yeti mug will keep their morning coffee warm throughout the day thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation. It’s also dishwasher safe and will look oh-so-chic in their hand. $24.5 on Amazon (was $35)

Sndyi Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. The long silicone bristles on this Sndyi scalp massager penetrate strands and distribute shampoo throughout the roots for an ulta-purifying cleanse. It’s an easy way to elevate your shower routine and make soak time more relaxing. After all, who doesn’t love head rubs? $11.89 on amazon (was $15.99)

FOREO BEAR Microcurrent Facial Device It’s the newest, buzziest trend in skincare: Microcurrent technology. This at-home Foreo Bear facial device acts as a gym for your face. It helps firm and contour using microcurrent to stimulate musculature below the skin, while transdermal massage helps promotes collagen and elastin production. Just like hitting the actual gym, this device provides best results with regular use. $299 on Amazon (was $429)

For the beauty buff

Powder Puff Face Triangles Yet another product we owe thanks to TikTok for; these viral face triangles have revolutionized powder application for good. The triangular side allows you to powder every corner of the face with ease, while the arc side sets larger areas for a natural, delicate effect. Overall, you use less powder. $7.24 on Amazon (was $8.52)

Ghd Original Styler 1 inch Flat Iron If they’ve been using the same straightener for a while, this new and improved ghd cult classic may be the upgrade they never knew they needed. The Single-Zone ceramic technology preset and safer-for-hair temperature promises to hold style sans extreme heat. $179.25 on Amazon (was $239)

Kintion Compact Mirror with Light If their makeup bag is forever in tote, this elegant compact is for them. It comes equipped with a magnifying mirror and lights that turn on with the flick of a switch, so they can check their makeup in any environment. $13.59 on Amazon (was $25.99)

LUBEX Hair Remover Device Painful laser hair removal is a thing of the past thanks to this gentle Lubex device. Clinically proven to reduce body hair up to 96% after six to eight weeks of treatment, this machine attacks stubborn hairs on the face, body and bikini area using the latest flash technology. For a painless experience, it operates on five different energy levels to adapt different skin sensitivities. $139.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Salon-level blowouts from home? Yes, please! It’s the product that truly does it all, with attachments that dry, curl and shape hair to perfection while taming flyaways. If you or a loved one have always been curious about the Dyson Airwrap, now’s your chance to go for it. $649.99 on Amazon (was $799.99)

For the fashion-forward

Mu 06ys Sunglasses by Miu Miu These Miu Miu cat eye sunnies scream 1950s glamour; gift them to the coolest feline you know. Pairing these bold shades with an outfit will be simple as long as you’re okay with them being the statement. $438.20 at The Bay (was $626)

Milestone Trench Coat by Babaton Because no one does wardrobe staples quite like Babaton. Tailored to perfection, this twill wrap trench coat is a must-have for the minimalist dresser. Not to mention, it excludes a Holly Golightly-esque charm. Who can resist a touch of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” allure? $148.99 at Aritzia (was $298)

Levi's Womens Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Premium denim devotees are sure to adore these classic black Levi’s. The relaxed fit through the hip and thigh and high-rise design of these jeans allows for maximum comfort. Whether they’re going out to brunch or running errands, these pants are an essential. $75.24 on Amazon (was $107.49)

Saxx Men's Underwear Boxers are always a great add-on gift for him. These Saxx boxers combine softness with moisture control, for men who lead an active lifestyle and want comfort and support throughout the day. $22.4 on Amazon (was $32)

Men's Martin Chelsea Boot by Vintage Foundry A dapper style for a dapper guy, these black leather boots by Vintage Foundry are now half off and basically a steal. Need we say more? $97.50 at The Bay (was $195)

For the homebody

Blissy Silk Sleep Mask Treat them to a peaceful night’s sleep with this comfy silk sleep mask from Blissy. It’s soft on the skin, perfect for beauty rest, and even comes with a travel case for on-the-go snoozing. $53.00 at Blissy (was $70)

Aroma Rise Cascade Diffuser Modern, minimalist and made from natural materials, this limited-edition diffuser from Saje will take the ambiance in their home to a new level. We can’t get enough of the fluted cement lid! When paired with natural essential oil blends, this item will infuse their space with relaxation and festive nostalgia. $69.75 at Saje Wellness (was $93)

Echo Pop Smart Speaker with Alexa Alexa will soon become their best friend with this Echo Pop. It’s small but mighty, delivering big, vibrant sound for a more enjoyable listening experience. Did someone say “at-home concert”? $24.99 on Amazon (was $54.99)

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi There’s no coffee like fresh coffee. With this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine, they can play barista from home, brewing unlimited silky-smooth lattés, espressos and more at the touch of a button. Enjoy a premium flavoured cuppa across a range of five coffee sizes, from espresso to a generous mug’s worth. $129 on Amazon (was $166.33)

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum This cordless vacuum by Dyson will help provide immediate relief to homebodies everywhere perplexed by the sight of dirty floors. With this machine, you are guaranteed a pristine clean every time, thanks to its cleaner head that reveals invisible dust and the dust particle sensor that increases suction power when needed. $799.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

For the chef

Olivewood Cookbook and Tablet Stand If they regularly refer to cookbooks, or own a pretty collection begging to be displayed, this chic cutting board stand needs to make its way to their kitchen. They can also prop up a tablet to follow an online recipe…or binge their new favourite show while preparing dinner. $79.96 at Crate & Barrel (was $99.95)

Hamilton Beach 32100C Food Dehydrator Ideal for making snackable fruit, vegetables, jerky and more without additives and preservatives, this food dehydrator by Hamilton Beach comes with five stackable trays that allow for continuous airflow. The clear lid lets you track the progress. $63.99 on Amazon (was $79.99)

CUISINART Belgian Waffle Maker Waffles on the daily sounds like a dream. With this amazing deal, you can make it a reality. This Cuisinart waffle maker comes with a five-setting browning control to please every taste. Plus, it’s easy to clean—just wipe down with each use and you’re set for the next delicious breakfast. $58.65 on Amazon (was $69)

Glass Rice Dispenser with Wooden Stand The next best thing to a rice cooker? A rice dispenser! This one comes with a glass container, making it easy to see when a refill is needed, and the convenient manual valve allows the perfect amount of rice to release. It can also be used to dispense other loose grains and foods like quinoa, beans, cereal and coffee grounds. $99.99 on amazon (was $119.99)

CAROTE 11pcs Pots and Pans Set Aesthetic pots and pans make cooking 100 times more fun…it’s a fact. This 11-piece set by Carote couldn’t be any cuter, so just imagine the joy it’ll bring to someone’s kitchen this holiday season. $110.48 on amazon (was $149.99)

For the teen

Multicolour Flower Claw Clips These cutesy pastel-hued flower clips have ‘teenager’ written all over them—so is it wrong that we want them, too? The anti-slip claw teeth will help keep the hair off your teen’s pretty little face. $13.59 on Amazon (was $15.99)

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Made of mulberry silk, these delicate pillowcases will whisk them off to dreamland with ease. They’ll love waking up to the beautifying effects of silk, like smoother strands (no bed head here!) and supple, acne-free skin. Plus, it comes in a variety of dreamy colours including aqua blue, champagne and, of course, pink. $27 on Amazon (was $29)

Beats Studio Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones If your teen has an affinity for listening to tunes all day long (and simultaneously blocking out all of your requests), this sleek pair of noise-cancelling headphones by Beats is the perfect gift. They keep sound out, so you can focus on your music without missing a beat for up to 22 hours of wireless playtime. $299.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

Original Brown Teddy Slippers Oh-so-cute and oh-so-plush, these teddy bear slippers from Canadian brand Konterfeit are sure to melt your teen’s heart. Made of premium faux fur on the outside and soft cushion on the inside, these slippers were designed for both comfort and style. And, yes, they also come in larger sizes for *mature* wearers. Wink wink. $189.00 at Konterfeit (was $210)

