Most purchased Black Friday items (so far)

Holiday shopping is now officially underway and there are lots of great deals to be found. From Apple AirPods to the Echo Dot — there's something for everyone on your list (including yourself!).

The Curator team is tracking the best deals and most purchased items on Amazon and we'll be updating this list regularly.

So far, these are Amazon's top Black Friday sellers.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple AirPods are great for listening to your favourite album or taking that work call while you’re on a walk. With more than 24 hours of battery life with the charging case and up to 5 hours of listening time on one charge you can’t go wrong. $126.99 on Amazon (was $179)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones If you’re looking for a good holiday gift, this sleek new pair of noise-cancelling headphones by Beats is a winner. They keep sound out, so you can focus on your music and only your music. With up to 22 hours of wireless playtime, they won’t miss a beat. $198.99 on Amazon (was $439.95)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Get all the streaming apps you love right on your television. This easy to use plug-and-play device features 50% more power than the latest generation, plus a voice-enabled remote control to make it easy for you to search for your favourite content. This streaming stick does not allow for 4k streaming, but you can’t go wrong for the price! $29.99 on amazon (was $59.99)

Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Evolux Smart Bulb Alexa will soon become their best friend with this new and improved Echo Dot. It’s small but mighty, delivering big, vibrant sound for a more enjoyable listening experience. Did someone say at-home concert? Yes, please! The Evolux smart bulb also seamlessly sets up with Alexa. $39.99 on Amazon (was $89.98)

Vitamix Explorian Blender This highly-coveted blender is the gift that keeps on giving. With ten variable speeds, it promises culinary precision every time. From the smoothest of purées to the heartiest of soups, the blending options are endless. $289.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

Bissell Portable Carpet Cleaner This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner by Bissel will help save homebodies (read: clean freaks) everywhere perplexed by spots and stains in their space. Thanks to its powerful lifting powers and strong spray and suction, this machine helps to remove even the toughest of regular stains and pet messes. $89.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Lefant Robot Vacuum Give them the gift of hands-free cleaning with this top-of-the-line Lefant robot vacuum. With its powerful, multi-surface lifting suction and multiple cleaning modes (from random cleaning to spot cleaning), this smart vacuum is just the tool they’ll need for a pristine floor. Plus, it can be programmed to tidy up at any time using Alexa, Google voice assistant or the Lefant app. $144.96 on Amazon (was $299.99)

AeroGarden Indoor Garden If you want to try growing herbs indoors for the first time, you can start with this smaller AeroGarden. It tells you when to add water, reminds you to add plant food and will even control the grow lights based on your plant’s needs. Up to six plants including basil, parsley, mint, dill and thyme all at the same time. The best part is there is no soil, so it’s mess-free. $94.99 on amazon (was $179.99)