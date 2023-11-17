Amazon Canada’s early Black Friday deals have arrived! Here’s what you need

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

‘Tis (officially) the season for holiday shopping! Amazon Canada’s early Black Friday deals have arrived, and we’ve got quite a few items on our radar.

From coveted beauty products to the latest and greatest tech, there’s something for everyone on your list. Whether you’re shopping for a loved one, a secret Santa or yourself, get ready to fill your cart with gift inspo.

For the techie

Story continues below advertisement

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones Help them stay devoted to their tunes with this sleek new pair of noise-cancelling headphones by Beats. They keep sound out, so you can focus on your music and only your music. With up to 22 hours of wireless playtime, they won’t miss a beat. $199.95 on Amazon (was $439.95)

Samsung 27-Inch 1800R Curved Monitor With this 27-inch curved Samsung monitor, they can do everything from engage in Zoom calls to binge Netflix on break. The rapid 4ms response time offers crystal clear pictures during fast scenes, so bring on the action movies! Plus, its striking slim design and glossy black finish will complement any office space. $188 on Amazon (was $218)

GoPro HERO11 Got an avid adventurer on your list? Or maybe you’re looking to document an upcoming vacay. This GoPro Hero11 is equipped with a revolutionary new image sensor for an expansive field of view that captures extra-large canvases, so you don’t miss a moment. $399.99 on Amazon (was $479)

Story continues below advertisement

More must-have tech deals

SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD CU7000 Series PurColor: $597.99 (was $748)

Soundcore by Anker Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $59.99 (was 99.99)

Google Chromecast With Google TV (4K): $49.97 (was $69.99)

For the chef

Vitamix Explorian Blender This highly-coveted blender is the gift that keeps on giving. With ten variable speeds, it promises culinary precision every time. From the smoothest of purées to the heartiest of soups, the blending options are endless. $289.95 on Amazon (was $469.95)

Story continues below advertisement

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer Air fryers have quickly become a kitchen essential. Set them up for success with this double-basket air fryer. The first of its kind, this Ninja Foodie six-in-one machine lets you cook two foods, two ways at the same time rather than back-to-back like traditional models. $149.99 on amazon (was $209.99)

Philips 3200 Series Coffee Machine Move over, $6 lattés. With this Philips automatic coffee machine, you can play barista from home, brewing unlimited silky-smooth lattés, espressos and more at the touch of a button. Its intuitive touch display makes beverage selection simple, and the machine’s elevated café-like design is easy on the eyes. $699 on Amazon (was $999.95)

For the homebody

Story continues below advertisement

Bissell Portable Carpet Cleaner This portable carpet and upholstery cleaner by Bissel will help save homebodies (read: clean freaks) everywhere perplexed by spots and stains in their space. Thanks to its powerful lifting powers and strong spray and suction, this machine helps to remove even the toughest of regular stains and pet messes. $89.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

Lefant Robot Vacuum Give them the gift of hands-free cleaning with this top-of-the-line Lefant robot vacuum. With its powerful, multi-surface lifting suction and multiple cleaning modes (from random cleaning to spot cleaning), this smart vacuum is just the tool they’ll need for a pristine floor. Plus, it can be programmed to tidy up at any time using Alexa, Google voice assistant or the Lefant app. $144.96 on Amazon (was $299.99)

AeroGarden In-Home Garden System Got a loved one with a green thumb? This highly rated AeroGarden in-home garden system will allow them to extend their hobby into the colder months. Ideal for a variety of big harvests, there’s nothing like homegrown freshness and flavour. This product is also Wi-Fi and Alexa compatible, for control over water level and lighting adjustment. $289.88 on Amazon (was $479.99)

Story continues below advertisement

For the fashion-forward

Keds Women's Ace Leather Original Sneaker These kicks have timeless appeal. A feminine take on the classic tennis shoe silhouette, these Keds feature a minimalist design that makes them pairable with any outfit. $40.5 on Amazon (was $90)

Levi's Men's 559 Relaxed Straight Jean There’s no pair of denim more classic than a pair of Levi’s. These premium jeans come in a relaxed straight fit that are loose through the thigh for maximum comfort. Plus they can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. $64.04 on Amazon (was $96.43)

Story continues below advertisement

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Now an Amazon obsession, this is the jacket that first made Oprah’s Favourite Things in 2019. With many colours to choose from and wide-ranging sizes from xx-small to 5x-large, it’s the midwinter jacket that can work its way into any wardrobe. $135.79 on Amazon (was $193.99)

Bugatti Nashville Collection Luggage Set For indecisive packers with a habit of toting around an entire closet’s worth of clothes, this three-piece travel set by Bugatti is equipped to carry all their essentials and then some. Its zipper-release expansion system even provides up to 20 per cent more packing space. $209.3 on Amazon (was $299.99)

For the beauty buff

Story continues below advertisement

Revlon One-Step Volumizer and Ionic Hair Dryer If they love a sleek blowout, this hot air brush by Conair is just the present for them! It dries, styles and volumizes hair in one step, and uses advanced ionic technology to reduce frizz for shiny, healthy-looking tresses. $50.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

L’Oréal Paris Glycolic Acid Face Serum Like youth in a bottle, this L’Oréal serum contains ten percent pure glycolic acid to resurface dead skin cells and help reverse the effects of time. Unlike other products with high levels of glycolic acid, this breakthrough serum is formulated for daily use thanks to the soothing properties of aloe. $33.57 on Amazon (was $38.99)

Garnier Micellar All-in-1 Cleansing Water This all-in-one cleanser and makeup remover is the perfect stocking stuffer. With just a swipe, micelles work to effectively remove makeup and cleanse the face of impurities without the drying effects. Plus, no rinsing required—just pat dry and enjoy supple skin from day to night. $15.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

For the fitness fiend

Peloton Altos Cycling Shoes If they’re the lucky owner of a Peloton bike, these Altos cycling shoes offer the ideal workout experience. Not only are they breathable and lightweight, but they are also made with delta-compatible bike cleats that allow you to quickly clip in and out of your Peloton. $137 on amazon (was $185)

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper An Amazon best-seller, this Sunny Health & Fitness mini stepper is the perfect addition to any at-home gym. It’s meant for low-impact cardio and muscle toning, thanks to its upper body resistance bands and unique V-shape design that encourages your body to move in a twisting motion. $101.72 on Amazon (was $118.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker With this smartwatch‘s always-on display mode, fitness buffs will love being able to check stats, including heart rate and cardio fitness level, anytime, anywhere. Plus, its slim design is bracelet-like and complements almost any outfit. $98.99 on Amazon (was $129.95)

For the playtime lover

Learning Resources Code & Go Robot Mouse STEM toys make skill building exciting for kids. With its fun lights and sounds, this Learning Resources coding mouse is an engaging way to introduce little ones to coding and develop critical thinking skills along the way. Using the pictorial direction coding cards, kids can plan endless paths for Jack the mouse using easy push-button controls. $31.98 on Amazon (was 45.89)

Story continues below advertisement

Kidkraft LEGO Compatible 2-in-1 Activity Table Because what child doesn’t love LEGO? This KidKraft LEGO compatible activity table is a gift even parents will enjoy—especially when making special creations with their littles. It’s got a double-sided play board with convenient storage underneath for the 200 LEGO-compatible blocks it comes with. $96.98 on Amazon (was $139.99)

KidKraft Ultimate Corner Wooden Play Kitchen Got a chef in the making? Start them off with this innovative play kitchen by KidKraft. It comes complete with burners that have realistic lights and sounds, shelving for cookware and more so that they’re prepped for when the real time comes! $208.98 on Amazon (was $299.99)

More must-have toy deals

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Hauler: $85.47 (was $129.99)

Trolls Toys 5-pack Figures: $30.23 (was $37.81)

Story continues below advertisement

MEGA Halo Action Figures Toy Building Set: $57.69 (was $73.97)