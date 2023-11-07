Our top 6 Amazon deals this week: Save big on jewellery, Nespresso and more

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we patiently await the pleasantries of the holiday season—snow, festive lights, hot chocolate—there’s no harm in starting our holiday shopping early.

To get you in the spirit, we’ve rounded up six top picks from this week’s Amazon Canada deals. Your loved ones (and your wallet) will thank you.

Twisted Gold Hoop Earrings For the fashionista in your life, gold jewellery remains a timeless choice, effortlessly enhancing any ensemble. These gold hoop earrings come with a chic twist, plus they’re lightweight and hypoallergenic. $11.19 on Amazon (was $13.99)

Large-Capacity Travel Makeup Bag This TikTok-trending makeup bag is the ultimate gift for beauty buffs. It’s equipped with spacious compartments to keep cosmetics neatly organized and easily accessible. Perfectly suited for carrying skincare, thanks to its durable and easy-to-clean fabric, this bag also makes an excellent travel companion. $14.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

INIU Portable Charger Because everyone could benefit from a quick recharge, especially when it’s least expected. With its cutting-edge fast charging technology, this portable charger by INIU is the ideal stocking stuffer for tech-savvy friends seeking a swift energy boost. Its compact design allows you to conveniently slip it into a purse or carry around in your pocket for on-the-go use. $32.99 on Amazon (was $44.96)

Color Wow One Minute Transformation Styling Cream If low maintenance hair is their thing, this Color Wow styling cream is destined to become a go-to beauty essential. Like a blow-dry in a bottle, this formula gives frizzy, dehydrated hair a smooth and shiny appearance in just one minute as avocado oil and Omega-3’s deeply hydrate and nourish strands. No heat needed! $27.6 on Amazon (was $31.2)

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Coffee lovers will be sure to love you, too, when they unwrap this Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ machine. Now at an excellent price, this elegantly compact machine keeps things simple, with its one-touch brewing button. Enjoy a premium flavoured cuppa across a range of five coffee sizes, from espresso to a generous mug’s worth. $99 on Amazon (was $169.99)

Fujifilm Instax Wide Link Smartphone Printer in Ash White For those who cherish the art of capturing and printing memories, the Instax wide smartphone printer is a perfect fit. It’s designed to include everyone and everything in the frame, allowing you to print directly from your phone’s camera roll—even turning video snapshots into tangible memories. Plus, if someone wants a copy, multiprint is an option. $139 on Amazon (was $189.99)