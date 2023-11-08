10 fun board games and card games to get you through the November blahs

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s that dreary time of year with scary costumes behind us and holiday festivities too far ahead. The days are shorter, colder and greyer and even the bright-coloured autumn leaves from just a few weeks ago have become a distant memory.

Don’t let the November blahs take hold! Take advantage of this transition time and cozy up with a game to reignite some fun and excitement in your life.

There’s a game for all – from the solo player to a family and even an adults-only party!

For a murder mystery

There’s Been a Murder Game Those who like a good riddle will love this game. Set in 1930s England, a murder has taken place in a country house and everyone collaborates to deduce who amongst them is the murderer. In this fun whoddunit, one player is assigned to be the murderer and another player is assigned to be the detective without the other players being the wiser about their roles. Will the detective solve the case before the cards run out? Or will the murderer kill the witness before it’s too late and escape? The clock is ticking for all! For 3 to 8 players; Ages 14 years and up. $26.99 on Amazon $24.99 at Indigo

For pizza night

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Game Make it a pizza (or taco!) party game night with this hilarious card game that may have your hands a bit sore by the end of it! It’s a hand-slapping game that tests your visual-auditory quickness and reflexes. Each player places one of their cards face-up and says either Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, or Pizza in the order of their turn. If the card matches the word, it’s a race to slap the deck with the last player slapping to lose the round. It’s a simple yet fun game for all ages. For 2 to 8 players; Ages 8 and up. $11.43 on Amazon (was $15.74) $12.99 at Indigo

For a family-friendly competition

Do You Really Know Your Family Game How much have you really been paying attention to your family over the years? From favourite foods to first jobs, and least favourite vegetable to what they complain most about, this light-hearted trivia game will not only test how well your family members know each other but also have them learn a few things, too! Although it’s meant to be played by up to 8 players, reviewers say it can be accommodated to include more people for a bigger occasion. For 3 to 8 players; Ages 8 and up. $87.19 on Amazon

For a frightful adventure

Betrayal at House on the Hill Game 3rd Edition Betrayal at House on the Hill won the 2004 Origins Award and has since produced new editions of this top-rated board game. Its third iteration includes 50 terrifying scenarios and many creepy, dangerous rooms. Each player plays a character and they all work together to survive the haunted house – except the house of horrors ultimately gets to one player who betrays the rest of the party. You’ll quickly discover why this creepy game is so thrilling! For 3 to 6 players; Ages 12 and up. $76.98 on Amazon $59.99 at Indigo

For pop culture enthusiasts

Monikers Game Pop culture meets absolute silliness in this card game that’s as weird as it is entertaining. Your team is tasked with guessing as many names and words as possible in under 1 minute, with each round of three having different rules. Cards include celebrity names, pop culture references (like Ms. Packman, Tinder, the Kraken) as well as just random words and phrases such as “The Shark From Jaws,” “Donald Trump’s Hair” and “The Person On Your Right.” It’s a game guaranteed to bring some laughs. For 4 to 16 players; Ages 17 and up. $39.99 on Amazon

For building intimacy

Where Should We Begin Game Created by New York Times author and renowned relationship psychotherapist Esther Perel, the focus of the Where Should We Begin? game is about storytelling and building connections. The game includes different rules to suit who’s playing, whether that might be lovers, friends, colleagues, or a party. Examples of the cards included are prompts like “Share Something Nobody Knows”, “My Most Irrational Fear…” and “A Rule I Secretly Love to Break” to encourage conversation and strengthen communication rather than competition. For 2 to 6 players; Ages 18 and up. $80 on Amazon

For uncensored humour

Drawing Without Dignity Game This game is for those who have an open mind and a very good (read: flexible) sense of humour. If you and your friends fall into that camp, then you’re bound to have ongoing laughs throughout this game that gets team members to draw and guess the prompt before the timer runs out. Be forewarned: some of the R-rated prompts are risque and may border on distasteful for the faint of heart. It is called “Drawing Without Dignity” for a reason. For 4 to 12 or more players; Ages 18 and up. $34.99 on Amazon

For the quick thinker

Anomia Anomia is a fun and easy-to-play game that tests your common knowledge against other players. The real challenge is to come up with the answer faster than your opponent, whether it be a dog breed, basketball team, a stringed instrument, a radio station, a mountain or another general theme. It’s a wonderful family-friendly game to play any night of the week. For 3 to 6 players; Ages 10 and up. Buy on Amazon $16.95 at Indigo

For the solo player who likes adventure

Spirit Island Not many games are built for one. Yes, there is Solitaire and there are jigsaw puzzles but those games won’t exactly have you at the edge of your seat. That’s all going to change with Spirit Island, a fantastic adventure board game that can be played by one person and up to four players. The goal? To defend your home from colonizing invaders using your magical elemental powers. The game is a bit complex so be prepared to get comfortable – but with many awards and honorary mentions under its belt, it should be well worth it. For 1 to 4 players; Ages 14 and up. $90.72 on Amazon (was $99.9)

For the geography buff

Ticket to Ride A list of top games to try would not be complete without including Ticket to Ride that’s won multiple awards since its 2004 release. Millions of the board game have been sold since then and translated into 20 different languages. Suitable for families, it’s a fairly easy-to-learn strategic game that has players claiming railway routes in North America to gain the most points. A game and geography lesson in one, there are countless other regions of the Ticket to Ride game to choose from: Europe, Asia, New York, Nordic Countries, to name a few. For 2 to 6 players; Ages 8 and up. $59.97 on Amazon