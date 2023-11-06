From handwarmers to leaf blowers: Shop our Curator bestsellers

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It’s been a month since we launched The Curator and we’ve loved getting to know our readers and what types of products you’re looking for. If you ever want to send us a story suggestion, please reach out!
In the last month, we’ve had the chance to cover a variety of stories. Everything from getting ready to host Thanksgiving dinner to gear you’ll need to stay warm as the temperature plummets.
Here are our top bestsellers by category for the month of October.
A tried-and-true staple, Aquaphor is a star. Now available as a soothing lip treatment, this tube is perfect for on-the-go hydration. Shea butter and soothing chamomile essence help soften your pout. It’s sure to be a lifesaver for colder months, when lips are chapped and need a drink of moisture. Pucker up!
Because cuticles need love, too! This fortifying product by OPI, infused with grape seed, sesame and sunflower oils, protects, replenishes and strengthens cuticles while helping to combat signs of skin maturing. Since age can typically be guessed by hand appearance, this cuticle oil is the perfect addition to any skincare arsenal—it’s basically an elixir of youth.
Tired, puffy eyes don’t stand a chance against these luxe gold patches by Grace & Stella. They scream “self-care” (and beg to be paired with your beverage of choice). Kick back and relax while your eyes soak in the smoothing powers of hyaluronic acid and the anti-inflammatory properties of chondrus crispus powder.
This cult-favourite sleeping lip mask is the perfect addition to any beauty arsenal. Its hydrating formula delivers intense moisture and antioxidants to lips overnight. Plus, it comes in a variety of fun flavours including gummy bear, caramel apple and sweet candy.
Dishcloths as a gift? Yes, indeed! It’s the kind of item that no one really wants to buy for themselves but is such a treat to receive. Whether it’s cleaning up a holiday spill or washing the dishes, these fanciful quick-drying cloths will come in handy and add some whimsy to cleanups.
As you start to reorganize your house for cooler temps, don’t forget to tackle the outside. Make sure you have your shovel, car brushes and salt accessible and ready to go. Don’t wait for the first snowfall!
If you wish you could extend your trail walks or dog walks but find yourself cutting them short because you are losing sensation in your fingertips, then consider these rechargeable, pocket-sized hand warmers. Brighter and warmer days are waiting for you.
Kids (and kids at heart) will spend hours of fun playing with this mini drone. From hovering to flips and beyond, this little guy can do it all. Plus, it won’t go missing thanks to the emergency stop function.
Grow a variety of savoury herbs in your home with next to no effort. The AeroGarden tells you when to add water, reminds you to add plant food and will even control the grow lights based on your plant’s needs. Up to six plants including basil, parsley, mint, dill and thyme all at the same time. The best part is there is no soil, so it’s mess-free.
Get all the streaming apps you love right on your television. This easy to use plug-and-play device features 50% more power than the latest generation, plus a voice-enabled remote control to make it easy for you to search for your favourite content. This streaming stick does not allow for 4k streaming, but you can’t go wrong for the price!
Though these are hiking socks, because they are a Merino wool blend, they make for a valuable everyday getting-around-town sock too. Lightweight and comfortable, these will keep the whole family looking and feeling good all winter. Kids sizes and adult sizes are available.
Stay comfortable on your commute with these thermal-lined, touch-screen gloves. This near-perfect rated glove is %95 wool. That’s a reminder that this is a hand-wash-only item. Keeping your hands protected while using a touch screen makes it worth the buy.
Now an Amazon obsession, this is the jacket that first made Oprah’s Favourite Things in 2019. With many colours to choose from and wide-ranging sizes from xx-small to 5x-large, it’s the midwinter jacket that can work its way into any wardrobe.
