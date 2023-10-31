6 Amazon holiday deals: From wireless earbuds to LOL Surprise dolls

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we patiently await the pleasantries of the holiday season—snow, festive lights, hot chocolate—there’s no harm in starting our holiday shopping early.

To get you in the spirit, we’ve rounded up six top picks from this week’s Amazon Canada deals. With deals like these your loved ones (and your wallet) will thank you.

Bare Home Flannel Sheet Set Give the gift of restful sleep with this ultra-soft sheet set from Bare Home. Densely woven cotton fabric will keep loved ones as warm and cozy as a cuddle during the colder months. They even come in fun colours like mint, light pink and taupe. $70.99 on Amazon (was $81.99)

Story continues below advertisement

LOL Surprise Exclusive 3-Pack Glitter Dolls Kiddos will light up when they reach and find these fun and trendy LOL surprises in their stocking. This exclusive three pack features glamorous dolls covered in head-to-toe glitter. Make playtime fabulous! $49.85 on Amazon (was $64.99)

Monster Wireless Earbuds With up to 32 hours of playtime, they won’t miss a beat with these wireless earbuds by Monster. Plus, the water-resistant design means users can enjoy a sweaty workout or a walk in the rain while continuing their listening experience. $39.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Le'raze Drinking Glasses (Set of 6) Give their morning iced coffee an aesthetic twist with these TikTok-viral Le’raze drinking glasses. They’re durable and sleek, giving a touch of elegance to any beverage, whether hot or cold. $34.98 on Amazon (was $100)

WenVen Women's Puffer Coat For the fashionista looking to keep extra warm this winter, gift them this chic (and insulated) puffer coat from WenVen. It provides the perfect amount of coverage from the elements with a stylish slim fit that hugs your waist while you stay bundled up. $92.79 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Gtheos 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset Avid gamers will appreciate the immersive experience this wireless headset by Gtheos provides. With its stereo-sound quality and high-end noise cancellation, they can enjoy crystal clear conversations with teammates. It’s also compatible with multiple consoles, including PS5 and Nintendo Switch. $49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)