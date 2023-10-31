Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

6 Amazon holiday deals: From wireless earbuds to LOL Surprise dolls

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted October 31, 2023 8:37 am
Amazon Canada deals of the week View image in full screen
Curated deals of the week from Amazon Canada (Amazon).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As we patiently await the pleasantries of the holiday season—snow, festive lights, hot chocolate—there’s no harm in starting our holiday shopping early.

To get you in the spirit, we’ve rounded up six top picks from this week’s Amazon Canada deals. With deals like these your loved ones (and your wallet) will thank you.

 

Bare Home Flannel Sheet Set
Give the gift of restful sleep with this ultra-soft sheet set from Bare Home. Densely woven cotton fabric will keep loved ones as warm and cozy as a cuddle during the colder months. They even come in fun colours like mint, light pink and taupe.
$70.99 on Amazon (was $81.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

LOL Surprise Exclusive 3-Pack Glitter Dolls
Kiddos will light up when they reach and find these fun and trendy LOL surprises in their stocking. This exclusive three pack features glamorous dolls covered in head-to-toe glitter. Make playtime fabulous!
$49.85 on Amazon (was $64.99)

 

 

Monster Wireless Earbuds
With up to 32 hours of playtime, they won’t miss a beat with these wireless earbuds by Monster. Plus, the water-resistant design means users can enjoy a sweaty workout or a walk in the rain while continuing their listening experience.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
Le'raze Drinking Glasses (Set of 6)
Give their morning iced coffee an aesthetic twist with these TikTok-viral Le’raze drinking glasses. They’re durable and sleek, giving a touch of elegance to any beverage, whether hot or cold.
$34.98 on Amazon (was $100)
More Recommendations

 

 

WenVen Women's Puffer Coat
For the fashionista looking to keep extra warm this winter, gift them this chic (and insulated) puffer coat from WenVen. It provides the perfect amount of coverage from the elements with a stylish slim fit that hugs your waist while you stay bundled up.
$92.79 on Amazon (was $129.99)

 

 

Gtheos 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset
Avid gamers will appreciate the immersive experience this wireless headset by Gtheos provides. With its stereo-sound quality and high-end noise cancellation, they can enjoy crystal clear conversations with teammates. It’s also compatible with multiple consoles, including PS5 and Nintendo Switch.
$49.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)
Advertisement
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices