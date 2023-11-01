Get Diwali ready: Tips to decorate your home and satisfy your sweet tooth

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As Diwali, also known as Deepavali, swiftly approaches on November 12, it’s high time to infuse your home with festive vibes and dive into the preparations if you haven’t already begun.

Whether you’re on a frenzied hunt for those last-minute Diwali treasures or on a quest to lift the spirits of a homesick roommate experiencing their first Diwali away from family, here are some essential Diwali items that will transform this year’s Festival of Lights into a truly memorable occasion.

Traditional door hanging Torans, or Bandhanwars, are a beloved Diwali tradition, adorning doorways to welcome guests and blessings. A simple touch – two nails on each side of your entrance – is all you need to hang these horizontal beauties, ushering in good fortune for the year ahead. $62.00 at Krishna Collections

Story continues below advertisement

Rangoli Kit Whether you’re a rangoli pro or simply pressed for time, this rangoli kit has your back. With stencils, roller, pen, diyas and seven vibrant colors at your disposal, you’re on your way to crafting a masterpiece that’s bound to turn heads and capture hearts. $39.94 on Amazon

Eco-friendly lantern Whether you wish to add radiance to your entrance, balcony, or living room, a vibrant, eco-friendly lantern is a must-have Diwali decor. This easily foldable and reusable lantern is sure to become a crowd favorite, lighting up your celebrations year after year. $24.99 on Amazon

Earthern diyas Infuse tradition and warmth into your home this festive season with this set of 12 multicolored terracotta diyas. Ideal for both puja and festive selfies, these radiant lamps bring loved ones together in the spirit of Diwali. $23.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Puja Thali Elevate your Diwali rituals and ceremonies with this antique-style small puja thali kit, bringing a touch of timeless elegance to your celebrations. Plus, don’t forget to grab the $3 coupon – it’s a bonus you won’t want to pass up! $28.99 on Amazon

Fairy lights Picture having a fantastic set of LED fairy lights that can ignite the Diwali spirit and smoothly transition into your preferred Christmas decor. These lights can be paired with garlands or shine on their own, becoming the ideal decoration for any occasion. $12.99 on Amazon (was $15.99)

Decorative bowl Who can resist the charm of a graceful Urli bowl during Diwali? Simply add water, sprinkle a few flower petals, and float some candles – voilà! Watch it transform into a stunning floor centerpiece or a captivating coffee table adornment. $29.44 on Amazon (was $33.46)

Story continues below advertisement

Candles giftbox Whether visiting loved ones or sharing Diwali favors, finding the right gift can be puzzling. Look no further than this Diwali giftbox by Roshni Wellness, featuring a trio of candles scented with Pista Mithai and Masala Chai – the perfect choice to delight your family and friends. $43 at Roshni Wellness:

Bamboo snack tray An essential for every Diwali celebration: the Indian snack tray. Packed with dry fruits, namkeens, sweets, and colorful sugar-coated fennel seeds, this bamboo divided serving tray, featuring four equal compartments, is your ideal choice for this Diwali and many more to come. $32.99 on Amazon

Haldiram’s canned gulab jamuns Diwali’s not the same without sweets, and Gulab Jamuns steal the spotlight. These canned delights, whether savored solo or paired with vanilla ice cream, are the perfect ending to your festive feasts. $21.5 on Amazon (was $23.75)