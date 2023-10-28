Everything you need for an ‘everything shower’

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s not like a regular shower—it’s an everything shower: a head-to-toe reset involving masks, scrubs, lotions and more for an ultra-thorough and invigorating cleanse.

While this self-care ritual may not be a revolutionary concept, it’s become a viral craze…and we’re all in. Videos scouring social media of luxurious shower routines are a reminder that sometimes it’s necessary to indulge in a little ‘me time.’

Whether you’re new to the trend or looking to perfect your current practice, allow this curated guide to take your soak time from blah to bliss.

We’ve even asked Julia Lockley, treatment manager at skincare atelier Formula Fig, to weigh in on the trend with advice on how to pamper skin for the ultimate everything shower experience.

Pre-shower

An everything shower is like a journey—rewarding, but lengthy.

Typically lasting anywhere from two to four hours, these routines actually begin outside of the shower, where easing into your ritual is key.

It’s best to start by treating your senses.

NEST Fragrances Moroccan Amber Candle Lighting a candle sets the perfect mood, creating an enchanting ambiance for the voyage ahead. With top notes of Moroccan amber, patchouli and bergamot, this aroma by NEST will whisk you away to an exotic paradise. Feel your mind and body slip into tranquility as you watch flickers of light dance through this candle’s sleek glass vessel. $64 on Amazon

Blume Blue Lavender Latte Descend further into relaxation with a warm cup of tea. This caffeine-free lavender blend from Blume is the perfect way to unwind, right down to its dreamy blue hue. The delicate floral and coconut-y taste will delight your tastebuds, while spirulina, known to promote the natural production of melatonin, paves the way for a restful post-shower slumber. $24.99 on Amazon

Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Hair Masque With your candle aglow and beverage in hand, it’s time to show your tresses some love with a nourishing hair mask. This best-selling Coco & Eve formula is the ultimate miracle worker, promising to transform your strands from tired and damaged to glossy and smooth in one wash. $58 on Amazon

Beauty by Earth Dry Brush Dry brushing is the crucial prelude to an everything shower. “[It’s] is a great way to exfoliate, with added benefits such as increased circulation, lymphatic drainage and improved appearance of cellulite,” says Lockley. This Beauty by Earth brush even contains cellulite massagers between its natural boar hair bristles, for a spa-like touch. $19.99 on Amazon

During shower

Once you step into the shower, relaxation shifts to pure indulgence.

“Everything showers are luxurious,” suggests Lockley. “It’s the time to use expensive products that you have been putting aside.”

It’s also important to consider the order in which you carry out your shower routine.

According to Lockley, it’s best to cleanse your skin after completing your hair washing routine. “Shampoo and conditioner may end up on your face and body, which could lead to irritation [in the form of] clogged pores and breakouts,” says the skin expert.

Once hair is clean and conditioned, exfoliate your skin, then shave and wash your body. As a final step, be sure to cleanse your face. (Double cleansing is always a good idea, especially if there’s lingering makeup or SPF on your skin.)

Get ready to lather up with these lavish items!

Body Restore Fresh Eucalyptus Shower Steamers But first, a little aromatherapy. These Body Restore shower steamers release essential oils that immerse your shower in a heavenly eucalyptus scent and help calm your mind—a perfect start to the rest of your routine. $29.99 on Amazon

Goop Beauty G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scrub Shampoo More satisfying than its divine scent—a medley of rosemary, orange and peppermint—is this Goop shampoo’s ability to purify the hair and scalp of product buildup, dirt and oil. Its unique whipped texture, packed with exfoliating Himalayan pink salt and nourishing moringa and rose hip oils, adds to its appeal. Follow up with a hydrating conditioner. $60.00 at Formula Fig

Mirror Water Buff Moisturizing Body Exfoliator “Exfoliate thoughtfully,” cautions Lockley. Aim for two to three times a week with a gentle, dual-purpose exfoliant for the face and body. “This will help remove dead skin cells without causing irritation,” Lockley continues. Mirror Water’s body exfoliator, enriched with refined sea salts and shea nut shell powder, is the ideal choice for gentle exfoliation, as it also moisturizes skin for a radiant effect. $82.00 at Formula Fig

Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing-Oil “Long, hot showers can strip the skin of essential oils, leading to dryness and irritation,” says Lockley. Avoid compromising skin’s moisture barrier, especially during the colder months, with this Bioderma cleansing oil. It cleanses skin and helps replenish moisture for up to 24 hours and is gentle enough to be used on the face. $22.49 on Amazon (was $28.99)

Post-shower

Soak time is over and so is your everything shower journey (almost!). Post-shower care is an essential final step to ensure your skin is taken care of before drifting off to your final destination: Dreamland.

Grace & Stella 24k Gold Face Mask Now that you’re feeling refreshed, it’s time to put your best face forward. Re-awaken dull-looking skin with these energizing 24 karat gold face masks by Grace & Stella. They’re packed with nourishing antioxidants and collagen to boost skin elasticity for a plump and youthful complexion. $19.99 on Amazon

Tronque Everyday Revelation Exfoliating Refining Serum Next up is serum. While this product may be an investment, it promises to resurface and refine skin like no other. A power duo of bakuchiol (aka nature’s retinol) and niacinamide effectively stimulates skin cell turnover and improves skin tone for your softest skin yet. $195.00 at Formula Fig

Mirror Water Rub Solid Balm “Applying a moisturizer immediately after patting your skin dry is key to locking in hydration,” says Lockley. Moisturizers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin or shea butter, like this multi-purpose balm, will help replenish and retain skin’s moisture. Designed to be used all over, your skin will drink this formula up—especially areas that need extra care, like cuticles, elbows and feet. $52.00 at Formula Fig