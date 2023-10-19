Get your kids winter-ready with these Amazon picks

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Kids are constantly growing, so odds are it’s time to upgrade a few of their winter items after plucking through your storage bins this fall. After all, you want your kids to be snug and warm throughout the long winter season ahead.

To help you bundle them up and give you some warm peace of mind, here are some basics to outfit them with—from head to toe.

TRIWONDER Kids Balaclava Warm up little faces with this snug but breathable fleece balaclava. It helps to block wind on those truly cold days and comes with an adjustable cord to work with kids as they grow. You can also wear it as a neck gaiter or a hat, and it comes in a wide variety of colours and animal shapes to suit all kinds of personalities. $23.99 on Amazon

FURTALK Kids Winter Knitted Pom Beanie There’s nothing cuter than a kid with a pompom. These hats fit that bill, but they’re also designed with warmth in mind thanks to their cozy cotton linings. The pompom detaches for an easy wash in the machine, and there are 10 different colours and designs to choose from. $23.99 on Amazon

Funky Junque Ear Warmer These adorable knit ear-warmers are a great way to keep delicate ears warm when it’s chilly but not frigid. They also work well as an extra layer under hoods thanks to the fuzzy lining. The stretchy material is a one-size fits all and is recommended for kids two to seven, so be sure to measure their heads before ordering. $29.99 on Amazon

LUPA Kids Handmade Double-Layer Fleece Neck Warmer Scarves can add an extra layer of protection against the bitter winter air, but they can also be tough for some kids to wrap. Enter these double-layered neck warmers, which are manufactured in Montreal and slip easily over your child’s head. Layer them or use them solo during that transitional period from fall-to-winter, and choose from several available colours. $17.99 on Amazon

Thxtoms Kids Warm Gloves When it comes to kids’ gloves you want a pair that is warm and waterproof. Enter these adjustable kids gloves that won’t easily slip off and feature fun, reflective designs. They come in three sizes and are lightweight so that kids can still easily maneuver those frostbite-free digits. $25.99 on Amazon

BAVST Winter Kids Waterproof Mittens If you’ve got a toddler on your hands, you might want to skip the gloves and cover their paws with warm mittens instead. These insulated, waterproof mittens come in a variety of fun patterns and feature adjustable straps for a snug fit. $25.95 on Amazon

Winter Mitten Clips Whether you choose mittens or gloves, give yourself extra peace-of-mind by attaching them to your child’s coat with these clips. They still allow younger children plenty of dexterity while wearing their outdoor gear, but they also decrease the likelihood of losing a mitten come the next snowfall. $12.98 on Amazon

Kamik Rocket Cold Weather Boot These affordable winter boots are made in Canada and come with a -40c weather rating, so you know they’ll keep kids warm when the temperature drops. They feature an adjustable strap for customized ankle flexibility, and the drawstring top keeps snow out. Choose from several colours and sizes, from toddlers to big kids. $79.99 on Amazon

WULFUL Waterproof Ski Jacket Warm and waterproof is the winning combination when seeking out a winter jacket, and this coat delivers both. The outer shell is waterproof and the thick lining is designed to keep kids warm. It’s also under $100 and comes in eight different colours. $89.99 on Amazon

ZSHOW Boy's Hooded Puffer Jacket This puffer jacket is as warm as it looks thanks to the lined hood, the down-like cotton paddings, and the soft fleece lining. This coat comes with a waterproof coating, which makes it ideal in light rain or snow, and it also features extendible sleeves so that your kid can grow with it over the season. $84.99 on Amazon (was $98.49)

Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Snow Bib These adjustable, water-resistant snow bibs are all about keeping the snow out and warmth in thanks to the elastic cuffs and adjustable straps. They also come with zip-up side pockets to keep items tucked safely inside, and are completely machine washable. $76.7 on Amazon