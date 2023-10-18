Spooktacular Halloween décor to wow your neighbours

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s that creepy, spooky time of year again — time to pull out the Halloween decorations.

But if yours are feeling a bit…cobwebby, perhaps it’s time to shop for some new, unique and eerie trappings to make your yard that much more inviting (or perhaps uninviting!) for those costumed trick-or-treaters.

Here are some of the ghoulish best:

Giant Halloween Spider and Web Why not capitalize on that common fear of spiders (affecting between three and 15 per cent of the population) by putting this giant fellow right in the middle of your lawn. This No. 1 best seller on Amazon comes with a two-metre long triangular web, which can be attached to the house and lawn via a gutter hook and ground stakes. $27.99 on Amazon

Halloween Floating Candles Harry Potter fans will love setting up these candles that seem to float in the air. The set of 12 comes with hooks to attach them to the ceiling along with a remote control. “They glow very realistically and appear to shimmer and flicker as well,” says one user. $31.99 on Amazon

Halloween Horror Mat Only the bravest trick or treater will be able to make their way to your door if you place this mat outside. While inexpensive, it will add a depth of horror to your front step. And if creepy clown isn’t your bag, there are many other macabre characters to choose from. $18.24 on Amazon

Halloween Doorbell When costumed revellers come calling, they’ll be tricked into ringing this sinister doorbell. When the button is pressed, the eye opens and the lighted green eyeball rolls around. The doorbell also features a number of spooky sounds sure to keep them pressing it again and again. $44.99 on Amazon

Giant Black Cat Kids and adults will love the mischievous grin on this 2.4-metre tall black cat. Inflatable Halloween décor continues to grow in popularity and while there are many options out there, the features on this cat, including its nighttime LED glow and bright green eyes, will make your yard a spooky standout. $73.44 on Amazon (was $79.88)

Trick or Treat Door Banners These inexpensive but welcoming doorway banners will ensure that costumed youngsters going door to door know you are open for candy handouts. They come pre-assembled and ready to hang. Some users were surprised at their size – a generous 1.8 metres. $14.99 on Amazon

Halloween Projections A classic way to jeuje up the front of your house or your garage door, Halloween projection lights provide a big impact with no cleanup the next day. These super colourful, high-definition Halloween lights come in four patterns, from cute pumpkins to scary ghosts. $39.99 on Amazon

