Traffic

Trucking company fined $3,500 for North Vancouver overpass collision

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Troy Charles Global News
Posted September 30, 2023 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Trucking company fined $3,500 for overpass crash'
Trucking company fined $3,500 for overpass crash
The trucking company whose overheight rig slammed into a North Vancouver highway overpass and whose driver fled the scene -- is back on the road tonight. "Whistler Courier and Freightways" had its license suspended for a week and was fined. But as Troy Charles reports, some are questioning the amount.
The B.C. trucking company whose truck slammed into a North Vancouver overpass on Highway 1 has been allowed to resume its services.

Despite having a driver flee the scene in that incident, Whistler Courier and Freightways trucks are back on the road after paying a $3,500 fine and a seven-day suspension.

The Squamish-based company did not respond to repeated attempts for comment from Global News.

Click to play video: 'North Vancouver RCMP investigate truck overpass collision as hit and run'
North Vancouver RCMP investigate truck overpass collision as hit and run

At the time of the collision, which happened on Sept. 19, B.C. Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming called the incident “outrageous.”

“It’s never been easier to comply. It’s never been easier to use our highways safely, and yet we have had 10 overpass strikes in a year. We need to get that down to zero,” Fleming said.

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed that after an investigation the company’s suspension was lifted on Sept. 27.

In a statement, the ministry said the carrier had to submit an “action plan” to address all areas of non-compliance found, as well as a plan to ensure any future oversized loads would be transported safely.

“CVSE officers also confirmed that the necessary changes that could be made while the carrier was suspended have been completed,” ministry staff said in the statement.

“And (we) will be monitoring the carrier to ensure (its) on-road behaviour follows the company’s commitment and the relevant regulations.”

Click to play video: 'Yet another Metro Vancouver overpass struck'
Yet another Metro Vancouver overpass struck

Shadow minister Trevor Halford said 24 overpass collisions in the last three years demonstrate a need for stricter penalties.

“If that’s the hammer the Ministry of Transportation carries … I think (it) needs to get a new hammer,” said the BC United Surrey-White Rock MLA.

“What we see from him is a $3,500 penalty and a one-week suspension. That’s just not good enough. The damage to that infrastructure goes well beyond $3,500 – we all know that.”

In a social media post, Whistler Courier and Freightways said after completing a safety audit its 21 truck fleet is back on the roads. It also said two employees are facing “disciplinary action.”

