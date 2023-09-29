Concerns about possible luring incident in Summerland, B.C., laid to rest

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns that the driver of a red truck with a green canopy may have been behind a child luring incident in Summerland are being laid to rest, RCMP said.

“Following the recent potential child luring incident, Summerland RCMP would like to thank the public for their proactive response. Multiple calls helped the police identify three red trucks with green canopies,” Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.

“After investigation, these vehicles and their owners have been cleared and are no longer under suspicion.”

Grandy said the police appreciate the public’s help but no longer seek further assistance on this issue.

Sgt. Dave Preston conveyed the need for parents to remind their children about the dangers of talking to strangers. However, he assures that Summerland remains a safe and vibrant community.

On Sept. 20 Summerland RCMP said there was a possible child luring incident involving a 10-year-old girl, who reported to her parents that a man in vehicle approached her as she was walking to Giants Head Elementary school.

RCMP said the man asked the girl if she wanted a ride to school. The girl immediately ran in the opposite direction. The man did not continue his interaction, or follow the girl.