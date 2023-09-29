Menu

Economy

Is Canada’s economy slowing down? StatCan to release latest data 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2023 7:25 am
Statistics Canada will release its figures for how the economy started the third quarter this morning.

The agency will report real gross domestic product numbers for July.

Its early estimate for the month released on Sept. 1 suggested real GDP was essentially unchanged in July, though it cautioned at the time that the reading would be updated.

It said that gains in the public, finance and insurance, and professional, scientific and technical services sectors were offset by weakness in the manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and construction sectors.

The report comes after the economy reversed course in June and contracted.

Statistics Canada says real GDP in June decreased 0.2 per cent as both services-producing industries and goods-producing industries declined.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

