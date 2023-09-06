Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bank of Canada to announce latest interest rate decision

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 7:35 am
Click to play video: '‘Enough is enough’: Ford says Bank of Canada personally responsible for creating inflation'
‘Enough is enough’: Ford says Bank of Canada personally responsible for creating inflation
WATCH - ‘Enough is enough’: Ford says Bank of Canada personally responsible for creating inflation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision Wednesday morning as forecasters widely anticipate the central bank will hold its key lending rate steady.

Canada’s inflation rate ticked up to 3.3 per cent in July year-over-year, but economists say cracks emerging in the economy will likely sway the central bank against further rate hikes.

Statistics Canada reported last week real gross domestic product contracted in the second quarter.

Click to play video: 'David Eby claims title as first B.C. premier to write Bank of Canada over interest rates'
David Eby claims title as first B.C. premier to write Bank of Canada over interest rates
Trending Now

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has been trending upwards for three consecutive months, reaching 5.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada’s key interest rate currently sits at 5.0 per cent – the highest it’s been since 2001.

The announcement will be made via press release and will be followed by a news conference with governor Tiff Macklem tomorrow.

More on Canada
inflationBank of CanadaInterest Ratesinterest rateinflation CanadaBank of Canada interest rateBank of Canada rateInflation newsBank of Canada newsBank of Canada inflationBank of Canada todaybank of canada decisionBank of Canada updateBank of Canada updates
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices