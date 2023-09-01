Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

How is Canada’s economy faring? Statistics Canada to share June, Q2 GDP data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2023 7:37 am
Click to play video: 'Unemployment rate rises for 3rd consecutive month to 5.5% in Canada'
Unemployment rate rises for 3rd consecutive month to 5.5% in Canada
WATCH - Unemployment rate rises for 3rd consecutive month to 5.5% in Canada – Aug 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on how the overall economy is faring this morning.

The agency is expected to release its figures for gross domestic product for June and for the second quarter as a whole.

An early estimate by Statistics Canada pointed to a contraction of 0.2 per cent in real GDP for June, while growth in the second quarter was estimated at an annualized rate of one per cent.

Click to play video: '‘Richcession’ explained — will it save the economy from a full-blown downturn?'
‘Richcession’ explained — will it save the economy from a full-blown downturn?
Trending Now

The decrease in June was attributed to the wholesale trade and manufacturing sectors, though the agency cautioned the numbers were preliminary and said they would be updated.

Story continues below advertisement

The economic report comes ahead of the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision set for next week.

The central bank raised its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to five per cent in July as it said it remained concerned that progress toward its two per cent inflation target could stall.

More on Money
inflationStatistics CanadaBank of CanadaInterest RatesCanada economyGDPCanada GDPStatistics Canada GDPstatistics canada economyGDP Statistics CanadaJune GDPStatistics Canada economy data
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices