Teen dies after standing through car sunroof, hitting concrete beam in Edmonton parkade

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 28, 2023 7:02 pm
The West Edmonton Mall is seen on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. View image in full screen
The West Edmonton Mall is seen on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian Jackson
An 18-year-old man died during a shocking incident inside the West Edmonton Mall parkade Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton police said officers were called to the north parkade near 170 Street and 90 Avenue at 1:45 p.m.

It was reported to police that a car was travelling through the parkade “when an adult male passenger stood up through the sunroof of the sedan. As the vehicle was passing underneath a ramp, the passenger struck a concrete beam.”

In a news release, police said the 18-year-old was treated by EMS and taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, and another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, were not injured.

EPS major collision investigations section (MCIS) continues to investigate. Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.

