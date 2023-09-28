Teen dies after standing through car sunroof, hitting concrete beam in Edmonton parkade

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man died during a shocking incident inside the West Edmonton Mall parkade Thursday afternoon.

Edmonton police said officers were called to the north parkade near 170 Street and 90 Avenue at 1:45 p.m.

It was reported to police that a car was travelling through the parkade “when an adult male passenger stood up through the sunroof of the sedan. As the vehicle was passing underneath a ramp, the passenger struck a concrete beam.”

In a news release, police said the 18-year-old was treated by EMS and taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old boy, and another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, were not injured.

EPS major collision investigations section (MCIS) continues to investigate. Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.