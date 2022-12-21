Part of West Edmonton Mall parkade ceiling damaged

An area of the parkade at West Edmonton Mall was taped off for at least an hour so vehicles could not get in on Wednesday night, with the ceiling above it visibly damaged.

As of 9:45 p.m., however, a Global News crew at the scene noted the tape was removed and vehicles were once again able to drive through the area.

Some of the ceiling material appeared to have collapsed on to the ground below, and a Bobcat was seen cleaning it up.

The area where it happened was on the west side the mall near 178 Street.

Global News has reached out to the mall for information about what happened and to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services to see if firefighters were called to the scene.

It is not known when or how the damage occurred, if anyone was injured or if any vehicle was damaged.

More to come…