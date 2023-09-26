SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba PCs promise funding for police, first responders

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 4:40 pm
Manitoba PC MLA Obby Khan speaks at a Ministerial Bear Pit Session during the Progressive Conservative Party's annual general meeting at the convention centre in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba PC MLA Obby Khan speaks at a Ministerial Bear Pit Session during the Progressive Conservative Party's annual general meeting at the convention centre in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising money for police and first responders on the campaign trail for the Oct. 3 election.

The Tories say, if re-elected, they would commit $1 million a year to expand the Winnipeg Police Service’s property crime unit.

Tory candidate Obby Khan says property crime is an increasing concern, although he could not say how many extra officers the money might fund.

The Tories are also promising $5 million for post-traumatic stress services for police, firefighters and paramedics.

Tory Jon Reyes says the money could go to things like counselling services and educational resources.

The Progressive Conservatives have made a series of crime-related promises this week, including a $3-million fund to help pay for security upgrades and repairs at hotels and retail stores.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

