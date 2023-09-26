Procession to accompany Const. Rick O’Brien to funeral home

See more sharing options

A procession will take place Tuesday afternoon in honour of fallen RCMP officer Const. Rick O’Brien.

O’Brien was fatally shot on Friday while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam in relation to a drug investigation.

The 51-year-old, who was with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, left behind a wife and children.

On Tuesday afternoon, O’Brien will be escorted by RCMP as he travels from the Abbotsford Hospital to a nearby funeral home.

The procession will begin at 1 p.m.

Members of the public can view the procession from a number of overpasses along Highway 1 including:

McCallum Road

Clearbrook Road

Peardonville Road

Fraser Highway

Mt. Lehmann Road

RCMP said minor traffic delays through the Fraser Valley should be expected but no roads will be closed for the procession.

A 25-year-old Coquitlam man has now been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm in connection with O’Brien’s death.

Late Saturday afternoon, homicide investigators announced Nicholas Bellemare has been charged and remains in custody.

Two other officers were injured and the suspect was shot in the incident, police said.