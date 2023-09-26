Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Procession to accompany Const. Rick O’Brien to funeral home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP officer killed, 2 others injured in BC shooting'
RCMP officer killed, 2 others injured in BC shooting
In British Columbia, an RCMP officer has been killed and at least two others have been injured after a shooting in the Vancouver suburb of Coquitlam. Neetu Garcha is on the scene.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A procession will take place Tuesday afternoon in honour of fallen RCMP officer Const. Rick O’Brien.

O’Brien was fatally shot on Friday while police were executing a search warrant at a home in Coquitlam in relation to a drug investigation.

The 51-year-old, who was with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, left behind a wife and children.

On Tuesday afternoon, O’Brien will be escorted by RCMP as he travels from the Abbotsford Hospital to a nearby funeral home.

The procession will begin at 1 p.m.

Members of the public can view the procession from a number of overpasses along Highway 1 including:

  • McCallum Road
  • Clearbrook Road
  • Peardonville Road
  • Fraser Highway
  • Mt. Lehmann Road

RCMP said minor traffic delays through the Fraser Valley should be expected but no roads will be closed for the procession.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Charges laid against 25-year-old following shooting death of BC RCMP officer'
Charges laid against 25-year-old following shooting death of BC RCMP officer
Trending Now

A 25-year-old Coquitlam man has now been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder with a firearm in connection with O’Brien’s death.

Late Saturday afternoon, homicide investigators announced Nicholas Bellemare has been charged and remains in custody.

Two other officers were injured and the suspect was shot in the incident, police said.

More on Crime
Ridge Meadows RCMPRCMP officer killedRick O’BrienAbbotsford police processionRCMP officer processionRCMP officer Rick O'BrienRick O'Brien killedRick O'Brien procession
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices