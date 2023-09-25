Menu

Crime

Saanich police seek man accused of exposing himself on transit bus

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 6:04 pm
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Saanich police.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Saanich police. Saanich police
Police in Saanich, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of exposing himself on a BC Transit bus.

In a media release, Saanich police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Investigators said a woman was travelling on bus Route 31 on Douglas Street when the suspect approached her and exposed himself.

Trending Now

The woman notified the bus driver, and the man fled out the back doors of the bus, police said.

The suspect is described as about 40 years old and five-feet seven-inches tall with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

