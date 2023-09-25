Menu

Crime

Partial settlement approved in lawsuit against Calgary Stampede over abuse of boys

By Staff Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 1:19 pm
A judge has approved a partial settlement in a class-action lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys. A person uses a pedestrian tunnel to get to the rodeo grounds at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 5, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A judge has approved a partial settlement in a class-action lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.

Phillip Heerema received a 10-year prison sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to charges including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child pornography and luring.

Heerema admitted to using his position with the Young Canadians School of Performing Arts, which performs each year in the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show, to lure and groom six boys into sexual relationships.

The school is operated by the Calgary Stampede Foundation.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Alice Woolley approved the deal in which the Stampede has agreed to pay 100 per cent of the damages.

Hearings on the amount will take place on Dec. 14 and 15.

