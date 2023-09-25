Edmonton judge finds Kenneth Courtorielle guilty of manslaughter in death of Billie Johnson

Send this page to someone via email

Kenneth Courtorielle was found guilty of manslaughter Monday in the 2020 death of Billie Johnson, a mother of two, whose remains were found in a field north of Edmonton near Bon Accord, Alta.

Johnson disappeared on Dec. 24, 2020. Portions of her remains were found four months later.

Outside the law courts on Monday, Johnson’s mother Marless addressed Courtorielle.

“You saw her die, and I hope that every morning when you wake up, you see that. In the middle of the day, when you’re doing something, you see it. And at night before you go to bed and can’t sleep, it bothers you.

“If you try to shut it out or cover it out, let it be known that this mother’s madness is done,” she said.

1:42 Kenneth Courtorielle, accused in the death of Billie Johnson, testifies for 2nd day at manslaughter trial

In his testimony, Courtorielle said he and Johnson smoked a portion of some crack cocaine in the living room of his apartment. He said went into the bedroom with the rest of the drug, and after a while he went into the room and saw her with her head down with her chin to her chest. Courterielle said she had blood coming out of her nose and mouth.

Story continues below advertisement

The defence told the court the blood splatter found on the pillow in the master bedroom could have been from an impact, or a cough.

Courtorielle testified he tried to shake her awake and slapped her, but Johnson didn’t stir. Courtorielle said he picked Johnson up from the bed and put her on the floor with plans to do CPR, but he didn’t.

In his closing arguments, Defence lawyer Kent Teskey stressed Courtorielle was in a panic and his actions in light of that were reasonable.

Courtorielle said he picked Johnson up from the floor and put her in his truck with plans to take her to the hospital — but he didn’t.

Instead, he drove for 45 minutes north of Edmonton and dumped her body in a treed area.

Courtorielle went home and cleaned the blood in his apartment. Teskey argued someone who is involved in an overdose death would clean up like this.

Teskey said there was not enough evidence to prove manslaughter beyond reasonable doubt.

Courtorielle pleaded guilty to offering indignity to a body, and not guilty to manslaughter.

2:18 Day 7 of manslaughter trial in the death of Billie Johnson

Crown prosecutor Jim Stewart painted a different picture in his closing arguments.

Story continues below advertisement

Stewart argued Johnson was killed from a punch to the face which caused the nasal fracture — adding that would also explain blood splattered in the apartment.

Stewart said the accused is not a credible person. Stewart said the Courtorielle admitted under oath that he applied extremely manipulative techniques with police in order to deceive them — for example, crying on purpose.

Stewart said Courtorielle’s version of what happened to Johnson in the apartment does not account for blood splatters. Luminel testing found blood all over the apartment.

The Crown also said it didn’t make sense that Courtorielle remember details about what kind of cleaning products he used — Pine-Sol and Lysol — and how he used a towel and dish cloth for some parts but couldn’t other recall events.

Stewart said it was also an illogical act when Courtorielle said he picked Johnson up from the bed and put her on the floor, to do CPR, adding moving her goes against the training he had for giving CPR.

Stewart said it was an incredibly callous act to take a human being people love and care about all the way out of town and into the bush.

Stewart asked: what purpose does it serve to hide a body that deep into the wood, where nobody is going to find her to assess how she died?

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…