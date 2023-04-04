Accused Kenneth Courtorielle testifies on Day 11 of Billie Johnson manslaughter trial

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused of manslaughter in the death of Billie Johnson took the stand on Day 11 of the trial Monday.

The Crown has finished its arguments in the trial for Kenneth Courtorielle, who has pleaded guilty to offering indignity to a body and not guilty to manslaughter.

On Monday, the defence called Courtorielle to the stand, where he talked about their relationship and said he was dishonest with police in the weeks following Johnson’s death.

Courtorielle admitted he was not honest in several instances during his interview with police in February 2021.

On the stand, he said he was in an intimate on-and-off again relationship with Johnson, and she would often come over to spend the night at his apartment.

On Dec. 24, 2020, the last day anyone heard from Johnson, Courtorielle said he dropped her off across the street from the house of her mother, Marless Johnson.

He said went to Enoch Cree Nation, just west of Edmonton, and went skating with his family on that Christmas Eve.

Around 8:30 p.m., he testified he took a call from Billie, who asked to stay over at his place, and he said it was fine as long as she wasn’t drinking.

Court earlier heard she had been drinking that evening. Courtorielle told court they didn’t have any arguments that day, just disagreements.

Courtorielle has yet to say what happened after he returned to his apartment.

Johnson, 30, was last seen near 113 Street and 107 Avenue on Dec. 24, 2020, and reported missing four days later.

Friends, family and community members searched for Johnson’s remains almost every weekend in February, March and April.

The initial search was focused on the outskirts of the city and on the Enoch Cree First Nation, which directly borders the western edge of Edmonton.

In February of that year, police arrested then-35-year-old Courtorielle in St. Albert and charged him with second-degree murder. The charges were then downgraded to manslaughter.

Her body was eventually found four months later, on private farmland several kilometres northwest of Bon Accord on April 21, 2021.

Johnson was a mother to an 11-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

Courtorielle continues his testimony Tuesday and the trial is scheduled to go until Thursday.

— with files from Karen Bartko, Global News