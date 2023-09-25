2nd degree murder charge laid in London, Ont. stabbing, victim identified

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in relation to a fatal stabbing that took place late last week in west London, Ont.

The investigation began early Friday after officers were called in relation to a man who was at a residence on Forbes Street after reportedly being stabbed.

The individual was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Terry Labon Albert Junior, of London.

A suspect was located shortly after the incident and was taken into custody.

In an update Monday, police said that a 33-year-old London man has been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators believe that the two individuals knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The man arrested remains in custody and is next expected in court on Friday.