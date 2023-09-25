Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd degree murder charge laid in London, Ont. stabbing, victim identified

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 10:22 am
A London police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges have been laid in relation to a fatal stabbing that took place late last week in west London, Ont.

The investigation began early Friday after officers were called in relation to a man who was at a residence on Forbes Street after reportedly being stabbed.

The individual was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Terry Labon Albert Junior, of London.

A suspect was located shortly after the incident and was taken into custody.

Trending Now

In an update Monday, police said that a 33-year-old London man has been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators believe that the two individuals knew each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The man arrested remains in custody and is next expected in court on Friday.

More on Crime
StabbingLondon OntarioLdnontSecond Degree MurderLondon Police ServiceLondon Ontario crimeDeceased identifiedForbes Streetfatal stabbing London
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices