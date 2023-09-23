Man dead after stabbing incident in London, Ont.

London, Ont., police have arrested a suspect after a man died following a stabbing incident.
A man went to a home on Forbes Street after allegedly being stabbed, police say.
Officers responded around 9:50 a.m. Friday.
The man was rushed to hospital but died due to his injuries.
A suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Investigators believe the two knew each other.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
