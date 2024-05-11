Menu

Crime

Suspect leads officers on chase through central Manitoba: Winnipeg police

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 11, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
The 36-year-old was arrested Friday after leading Winnipeg police on a chase through the city and through Narol, Lockport, Selkirk, Breezy Point and Clandeboye. View image in full screen
The 36-year-old was arrested Friday after leading Winnipeg police on a chase through the city and through Narol, Lockport, Selkirk, Breezy Point and Clandeboye. David Lipnowski/THE CANADIAN PRESS
A police chase through central Manitoba involving a truck stolen in Saskatchewan ended with one man facing a slew of charges.

Around 11:20 Friday night, North District General Patrol officers spotted a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with no plates in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, driving northbound on Main Street and eventually outside city limits.

The chase continued, as the Air1 chopper followed the vehicle as it sped through Narol, Lockport, Selkirk, Breezy Point and Clandeboye, Man.

During the pursuit, police say the driver swerved into oncoming traffic multiple times.

Tire deflation devices were used to bring the truck to a stop. However, officers say the driver and a passenger jumped out of the truck and fled on foot.

Police eventually caught up with the pair and arrested the 36-year-old driver.

The truck, which officials say had previously been stolen from Esterhazy, Sask., was recovered.

The driver faces several charges including dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon, and fleeing from police.

Officials say the suspect had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was remanded into custody while the female passenger was released without charges.

