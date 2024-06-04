‘Our hearts are broken’: Man killed in Toronto mass shooting a ‘beloved father’

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was killed in a mass shooting that happened while he gathered with friends in northwest Toronto has been identified as a “beloved father” and “a man of strong faith.”

Woodstock resident Delroy George Parkes, 61, was one of five people shot outside of North Albion Collegiate Institute late Sunday in the area of Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive, just north of Finch Avenue West.

Police have said the victims were gathered there after playing soccer earlier in the day, “really just socializing, enjoying the fresh air,” when two suspects pulled up in a vehicle, got out, and began firing.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the tragic and untimely passing of my beloved father, Delroy Parkes, who many of you knew as ‘Uncle George,'” a GoFundMe post organized by Jaidyn Parkes reads.

“He was taken from us in a senseless act of violence during a shooting that injured the several innocent people, including some of his best friends.

"Our hearts are broken, and our lives have been forever changed."

Jaidyn wrote that Delroy was “a beautiful human being who loved his family deeply” and was always kind to those he met.

Delroy George Parkes, 61. Handout / Toronto Police

Delroy was “a man of strong faith” who read the Bible daily, Jaidyn wrote, and liked playing soccer and dominoes with friends every night.

“My father cherished his wife, children, and grandchildren more than words can express,” the post says.

“He was the pillar of our family, providing not only love and support, but also a sense of security and stability.”

Police have also identified the victim and say he was a resident of Woodstock, Ont.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Two suspects in a dark pickup truck arrived in the parking lot of North Albion Collegiate Institute, got out, and began firing before fleeing the area in the truck, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 10:53 p.m. Sunday.

The suspects are still outstanding and police are appealing to the public for any information on the case.

Motive for shooting unknown

All five victims were taken to hospital, with Delroy dying in hospital, police said.

“The four remaining victims have life-altering and non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

In a press conference Monday, police said they were unsure of a possible motive for the shooting.

Supt. Ron Taverner said there were also two other shootings that happened in Toronto’s west end over the weekend, both of which are believed to have been random, but investigators wouldn’t say if they believed the mass shooting was also a random act of violence.