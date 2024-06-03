Toronto restaurant bans Zachary Quinto, accuses actor of making host cry

Send this page to someone via email

If you ask the folks working at the Manita restaurant in Toronto, actor Zachary Quinto is great in Star Trek, but his real-life attitude leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

Quinto, 47, was banned from the Mediterranean-inspired cafe and bar after he visited the establishment on Sunday.

In a post to their Instagram page, the restaurant called Quinto “a terrible customer” and accused the American actor of shouting at employees. The restaurant claimed Quinto “yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready.”

Quinto also allegedly “refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for.”

Manita said Quinto made a host cry while other diners in the small establishment became “uncomfortable” over his apparent outburst.

“Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them,” the restaurant wrote.

In the caption of their post, Manita said Quinto is not the first “irate guest” to have “taken their frustrations out on our staff.”

“To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned,” Manita concluded.

Quinto has not commented publicly on the incident. The actor’s representatives did not respond to Global News inquiries.

He appeared to be visiting Manita for a meal on his birthday. According to Quinto’s Instagram stories, the actor had earlier travelled to Canada’s Wonderland with friends and thanked the park for an “incredible birthday adventure.”

That evening, he also uploaded a photo of himself dining inside another nearby Toronto restaurant, the ever-popular cocktail hotspot Paris Paris. Quinto was pictured sitting in front of a dessert with a candle, looking extra grateful with his eyes closed and his hand over his heart.

View image in full screen Zachary Quinto’s Instagram post from June 2, 2024, the same day the Toronto restaurant Manita banned the actor from returning. Instagram @zacharyquinto

In the comments of Manita’s post, hordes of Torontonians praised the restaurant for sticking up for their employees.

“Finally, a company standing up for their staff,” one commenter wrote. “This happened to me at my previous workplace and instead of sticking up for me, they let me go to avoid ‘bad press.'”

“Good for you, being a ‘celebrity’ shouldn’t strip you of your basic manners and how to treat other human beings,” chided another.

Global News reached out to Manita for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

A representative for Manita told the Toronto Star Quinto will be banned from the restaurant “until we receive an acceptable apology.”

Manita is a cafe, bar and one-stop grocery spot for artisan goods. The small Ossington Ave. joint is much beloved for their “Mediterranean-ish” fare and cocktails.

Quinto is best-known for playing Spock in Star Trek films, as well as his roles in the TV series Heroes and American Horror Story.