Crime

Winnipeg Police investigating Portage Avenue homicide

By Arin Streeter Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
Officers were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Arlington Street around 2:20 Saturday morning on reports of a critically injured man. View image in full screen
Officers were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Arlington Street around 2:20 Saturday morning on reports of a critically injured man. GLOBAL NEWS
A 46-year-old man is the victim of Winnipeg’s most recent homicide.

Police were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Arlington Street on  reports of an injured man around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officers provided the man with emergency medical care, applying a chest seal and compressions.

He was then rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and Winnipeg homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance, can contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

