Winnipeg Police investigating Portage Avenue homicide

A 46-year-old man is the victim of Winnipeg’s most recent homicide.

Police were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Arlington Street on reports of an injured man around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officers provided the man with emergency medical care, applying a chest seal and compressions.

He was then rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, and Winnipeg homicide investigators have taken over the case.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance, can contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.