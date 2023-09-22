Manitobans can cast ballots in advance beginning Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Election day isn’t until Oct. 3, but Manitobans who want to beat the rush can cast their vote in advance, beginning Saturday.

Advance polling runs for a full week, until Sept. 30, and you can take advantage of any of the 300+ polling places across the province, which include a number of local malls, community centres, churches, and post-secondary institutions.

In Winnipeg, you can also vote at The Forks, the airport, Health Sciences Centre, and more.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen, 18 or older, and you must have lived in Manitoba for at least six months prior to election day.

If you’ve received a voter information card, Elections Manitoba says you should bring that to the polling place. The card will count as one piece of identification, and to vote, you need either a government-issued photo ID with your address, or two other pieces of ID, which could include a passport, a treaty card, Manitoba health card, utility bill, or a number of other options.

While the vote is, of course, by secret ballot, parents are encouraged to bring their children with them. Kids will receive an “official future voter” sticker at the polling place.

More details are available on the Elections Manitoba website.