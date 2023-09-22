Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man sentenced to 15 months in jail for fomenting hatred against Jews

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2023 3:34 pm
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput arrives for sentencing in Montreal, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Sohier-Chaput was found guilty in January of promoting hatred against Jews in connection with an article he wrote for the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer. View image in full screen
Gabriel Sohier-Chaput arrives for sentencing in Montreal, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Sohier-Chaput was found guilty in January of promoting hatred against Jews in connection with an article he wrote for the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews has been sentenced to 15 months in jail and three years of probation.

Quebec court Judge Manlio Del Negro said today in a Montreal courtroom that it’s clear Gabriel Sohier Chaput hasn’t grasped the seriousness of his actions or the harm he’s caused to society.

Sohier Chaput was found guilty in January, after the judge ruled that a 2017 article published on the neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer actively promoted hatred of Jewish people.

The accused was a frequent contributor to the website, writing more than 800 articles for the online publication named after the Nazi-era propaganda newspaper Der Sturmer.

Both the prosecution and the defence had recommended a three-month sentence followed by probation, but Del Negro said in July that he worried such a sentence would trivialize the crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Sohier Chaput has admitted to writing part of the article that led to the charges, but has argued that the article was intended to be taken ironically and that it used humour and exaggeration.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Judge in case of Montreal man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews unhappy with sentencing arguments'
Judge in case of Montreal man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews unhappy with sentencing arguments

 

More on Crime
Neo-Nazidaily stormerGabriel Sohier-Chaputpromoting hatredAnti-Jewish hateSohier-Chaput sentencingNeo nazi trial
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices