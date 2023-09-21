Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after woman found dead in Bible Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a “suspicious death” after finding a 32-year-old woman dead at a home in Bible Hill, N.S., on Sunday.

According to a media release, the Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death on Wild Chance Drive shortly after midnight.

Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and a 29-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the Bible Hill RCMP detachment but has since been released.

“At this time, investigators do not believe this was a random act and there’s no risk to the public,” police said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.