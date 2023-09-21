Menu

Canada

Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after woman found dead in Bible Hill

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 11:09 am
The RCMP logo is seen outside 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Police said the death of a 32-year-old Bible Hill woman, who was found dead inside a home shortly after midnight on Sunday, is being treated as suspicious. Darryl Dyck / CP
Police are investigating a “suspicious death” after finding a 32-year-old woman dead at a home in Bible Hill, N.S., on Sunday.

According to a media release, the Colchester County District RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death on Wild Chance Drive shortly after midnight.

Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and a 29-year-old man, who was known to the victim, was arrested at the Bible Hill RCMP detachment but has since been released.

“At this time, investigators do not believe this was a random act and there’s no risk to the public,” police said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” police said.

RCMPNova ScotiaPoliceDeathSuspicious Deathbible hillColchester County District RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

