Crash in Mississauga sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 7:28 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Mississauga on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Dundas Street and Vega Boulevard near Highway 403.

Police said a motorcycle and a car collided. A motorcyclist in their 20s was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Paramedics said they also transported another person with minor injuries to hospital.

Dundas Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

