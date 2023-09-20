Crash in Mississauga sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Mississauga on Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Dundas Street and Vega Boulevard near Highway 403.
Police said a motorcycle and a car collided. A motorcyclist in their 20s was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Paramedics said they also transported another person with minor injuries to hospital.
Dundas Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
Trending Now
More on Toronto
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
- Suspects wanted after 2 men stabbed in downtown Toronto
- Peter Nygard sex assault case to appear in Toronto court with reduced charges
- Former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier back in court seeking location change for ‘Freedom Convoy’ jury trial
Comments