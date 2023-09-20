Crash in Mississauga sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Mississauga on Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Dundas Street and Vega Boulevard near Highway 403.

Police said a motorcycle and a car collided. A motorcyclist in their 20s was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Paramedics said they also transported another person with minor injuries to hospital.

Dundas Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

MVC INVOLVING MOTORCYCLE – motorcycle and car collision at Dundas and Vega #Mississauaga

-motorcyclist going to hospital in life threatening condition

-Dundas closed both directions from 403 to Ridgeway

-use alternate routes

C/R 20:51 hrs

PR230304607 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 20, 2023