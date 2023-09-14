Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after man slashed in the face in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 1:51 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a man was slashed in the face in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sept. 13 at around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a wounding in the Coxwell Avenue and Strathmore Boulevard area.

Police said two men were in an altercation when the suspect used an unknown weapon to slash the victim’s face.

According to police, the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are now searching for a man standing six-feet-tall, with medium length hair and a skinny build. He was seen wearing a beige trench coat, black pants and a black toque.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceAssaultToronto crimeTPSCrime TorontoCoxwell avenueassault investigation torontoStrathmore Boulevard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices