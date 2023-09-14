Suspect sought after man slashed in the face in Toronto, police say

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted after a man was slashed in the face in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Sept. 13 at around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a wounding in the Coxwell Avenue and Strathmore Boulevard area.
Police said two men were in an altercation when the suspect used an unknown weapon to slash the victim’s face.
According to police, the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are now searching for a man standing six-feet-tall, with medium length hair and a skinny build. He was seen wearing a beige trench coat, black pants and a black toque.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
- London police officer assaulted, charges laid following ‘anti-Trudeau’ protest
- ‘Worried he’ll do this to someone else’: Chinatown stabbing victims describe attack
- Witness at London attack trial recalls speeding truck, body thrown into the air
Comments