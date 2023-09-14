Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspected DUI at Kitchener drive-thru leads to drug, weapon and theft charges: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 10:34 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After it had been reported that someone was possibly going through a drive-thru in Kitchener while impaired during rush hour on Wednesday morning, Waterloo Regional Police say three people were taken into custody.

Officers responded to the call at 8:15 a.m., as someone reported the incident near Highland and Westmount roads.

When the officers reached the scene, police say they located the suspect vehicle parked in front of a nearby business.

The officers then learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen and arrested two men and a woman who were inside.

Police say the officers seized bear spray, a taser, suspected fentanyl, and methamphetamine during the arrest.

The 38-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle as well as her two passengers, men from Kitchener, aged 32 and 40, were each charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of suspected fentanyl, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the woman is also facing an impaired operation of a motor vehicle charge as well as breach charges related to probation and release.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeWestmount Road KitchenerHighland Road KitchenerKitchener impaired driving
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices