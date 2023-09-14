Suspected DUI at Kitchener drive-thru leads to drug, weapon and theft charges: police

Send this page to someone via email

After it had been reported that someone was possibly going through a drive-thru in Kitchener while impaired during rush hour on Wednesday morning, Waterloo Regional Police say three people were taken into custody.

Officers responded to the call at 8:15 a.m., as someone reported the incident near Highland and Westmount roads.

When the officers reached the scene, police say they located the suspect vehicle parked in front of a nearby business.

The officers then learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen and arrested two men and a woman who were inside.

Police say the officers seized bear spray, a taser, suspected fentanyl, and methamphetamine during the arrest.

The 38-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle as well as her two passengers, men from Kitchener, aged 32 and 40, were each charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of suspected fentanyl, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition, the woman is also facing an impaired operation of a motor vehicle charge as well as breach charges related to probation and release.