Multi-purpose health care centre on Keeseekoose First Nation announced

A ground-breaking ceremony marks the announcement of a new multi-purpose health care facility on the Keeseekoose First Nation.

The Saulteaux Pelly Agency Health Alliance (SPAHA) facility will provide a variety of services such as public health programming, palliative care, long-term care, and mental health services for the communities of Keeseekoose First Nation, Cote First Nation and The Key First Nation.

“We’re striving for a healthy community and to have a health care facility right in our community, that’s a huge step,” said Keeseekoose Chief Lee Ketchemonia.

“We don’t have to worry about our people … travelling an hour away or two hours away just to see a doctor and then wait another four or five hours to get in. The benefits are going to be huge in regard to our health and well-being.”

The SPAHA health care facility is a collaborative initiative by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

“Once fully operational, SPAHA will provide primary health care, mental health programs and services, long-term care and palliative care for Indigenous Peoples both living on and off reserve,” stated Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services in a release.

“This exciting partnership between Indigenous communities, the Province of Saskatchewan, and Indigenous Services Canada embodies a new approach to health service delivery. Congratulations to all partners who made this possible!”

The health care facility will include 18 long-term beds, three transformational beds and two palliative care beds. The official construction begins on Sept. 25th and is expected to take up to 24 months to complete.

“Our Elders never wavered. They know the importance of healthy community members,” stated SPAHA CEO Theodore Quewezance.

“Our people’s trauma affects their physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well-being, and access to the health system continues to be a barrier that we need to overcome. SPAHA is helping us access.”

The SPAHA multi-purpose health care facility will cost the $41 million to construct.