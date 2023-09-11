Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify woman killed in Toronto stabbing

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 11, 2023 3:45 pm
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m., officers received a report of unknown trouble in the Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane area.

Officers said a woman was in distress and was located with stab wounds.

Police said she was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Crystale Brown Pelland from Toronto.

Police have identified the victim as Crystale Brown Pelland, 36.
Police have identified the victim as Crystale Brown Pelland, 36. Toronto police / handout
Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoStabbingToronto crimeTPSfatal stabbingCrime TorontoSeaton StreetCallaghan Lane
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices