Police identify woman killed in Toronto stabbing

Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m., officers received a report of unknown trouble in the Seaton Street and Callaghan Lane area.

Officers said a woman was in distress and was located with stab wounds.

Police said she was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Crystale Brown Pelland from Toronto.

Police have identified the victim as Crystale Brown Pelland, 36. Toronto police / handout

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.