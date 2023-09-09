Motorcycle collision in south Edmonton sends 1 to hospital with critical injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with another vehicle in south Edmonton Friday night.

Police said the 39-year-old man was riding a black Kawasaki northbound on 50th Street approaching 38th Avenue at a high speed.

A 28-year-old woman driving a Toyota Rav4 was heading south on 50th Street, turning left onto 38th Avenue, when the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of her vehicle “with enough force to spin the vehicle 180 degrees,” police said.

Paramedics took the man to hospital. The woman went to hospital for precautionary reasons, police said.

Police believe speed to be the factor of the collision. The investigation continues, and anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 34th and 38th Avenue on 50th Street just before 9 p.m. is asked to contact police. Witnesses or others with relevant information are also asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.