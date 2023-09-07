More bear activity expected ahead of hibernation in Crowsnest Pass

Send this page to someone via email

Summer may be winding down, but it’s now peak season for hungry bears heading into hibernation.

Last year, seven bears were euthanized in two days in Crowsnest Pass, Alta., following preventable human interactions.

Christy Pool, president of the Crowsnest Pass BearSmart Association, hopes the community steps up to be more vigilant.

“It’s really time to clean up the attractants and pay attention to what (people) are leaving out because if (bears) get that reward once, they’re just going to keep returning,” said Pool.

Currently, the BearSmart Association is keeping track of seven bears in the area.

“So far, they’re just on the outskirts and poking in at night,” but Pool says that activity will increase until hibernation season starts.

Ian Lowe-Wylde, co-owner of Spry, an outdoor equipment store in Blairemore, explains that when people are out on the trails, it’s most important to be loud.

“We are always making lots of noise. Some people are saying: ‘Hey, bear’ or ‘Hey ho,’ whatever you’re comfortable with saying… but make lot’s of noise, sound like a human, and usually the bears hear you and move away,” said Lowe-Wylde.

In some situations, if you turn a corner and surprise a bear, you may need some reinforcement.

“That’s where it’s really important to have a tool like bear spray.”

Lowe-Wylde suggests taking a bear spray course before you have to use it in a live situation to learn how to take the safety off, how to aim and how long it sprays.

“It’s really important that you can access your bear spray quickly,” said Lowe-Wylde.”If you’ve got bear spray in the back of your pack, you may not have time to take your pack off, fuss around for where your bear spray is and then pull it out.”

There are many options of waist belt holsters, bike water bottle holders, and vests to hold bear spray for easy access that are sold at outdoor sports stores.

All simple steps to ensure you and the bears stay safe.

“That’s why a lot of people choose to live here is to enjoy what it brings, and it brings bears,” said Pool. “People should be educated and respectful of that.”

Poole said you can still enjoy the trails, but give space, clean up garbage and be bear smart.