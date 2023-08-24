Black bear destroyed after climbing on top of 5-year-old child in Powell River

Send this page to someone via email

A black bear has been killed by B.C. conservation officers in Powell River after it “went on top” of a child.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, on Tuesday around noon, a group of children were playing in a field at Haywire Bay when a bear appeared. The children were part of a day camp with Powell River Outdoor Learning Centre.

The bear approached the children, leading to the children fleeing the bear.

One of the children, a five-year-old, tripped and fell while trying to run.

“The bear went on top of the child and was quickly scared away by nearby camp counsellors,” BC Conservation staff said on social media.

“The child received minor injuries that did not require medical attention. Conservation Officers and RCMP immediately responded and conducted a sweep of the area. No bears were seen.”

The surrounding areas where the bear was seen were then closed to the public and signage was installed warning of the bear’s presence.

On Wednesday, officers returned to the area and located a black bear that matched witnesses’ descriptions.

B.C. conservation officers then killed the bear. The area remains closed on Thursday, as officers continue to work in the area.