Police seek witnesses to Richmond motorbike crash that left rider critically injured

Richmond RCMP are looking for witnesses to a motorcycle crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, on Blundell Road near Minoru Boulevard.

The 63-year-old crash victim was found “some distance” away from his crashed blue Honda bike, and was rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Mounties want to speak with anyone who was in the area between 3:50 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sept. 1, who may have witnessed the rider or have relevant video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 604-278-1212.