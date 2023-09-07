22 stolen vehicles worth $1.9M recovered, 6 people charged: Peel police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peel Region have recovered 22 vehicles and have arrested six people in connection with an alleged auto theft crime ring.

Peel Regional Police said the the investigation — called Project Vinny — began in September of 2022 in response to a surge of vehicle thefts in the Greater Toronto area.

“Investigators determined some of the stolen vehicles were being re-vinned, fraudulently re-registered and illegally sold,” police said in a news release.

Officers said as a result of Project Vinny, six people were arrested and 42 charges were laid.

A 27-year-old man from Toronto, a 32-year-old man from Brampton, a 23-year-old man from Brampton, a 29-year-old man from Mississauga, a 25-year-old man from Mississauga and a 36-year-old man from Toronto are each facing charges.

A total of 22 vehicles with a value of $1,950,000 were recovered including 12 Land Rovers, two Porches, five Dodge Rams, one Honda CRV and one Cadillac SRX, all of which had been re-vinned.

‘Re-vinning’ refers to the practice of removing the original vehicle identification number, or VIN, and replacing it with a new, fraudulent one.

According to police, investigators were able to link similar types of vehicle thefts in Peel and York Region that were alleged to have been carried out by the same people.

“Project Vinny is one of multiple successful auto theft investigations that PRP have dedicated efforts and resources towards,” Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Marc Andrews said in a statement. “We want to send the clear message to individuals engaging in auto theft crime that we are more committed than ever in holding those responsible, accountable.”

Police said an arrest warrant has also been issued for a 39-year-old man of no fixed address.

He is wanted for two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Officers are also seeking to identify another male suspect believed to be involved in some of the thefts.

Police said he is five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium complexion, short, black hair, a full beard and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.