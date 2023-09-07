Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia intends to increase fine for buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 1:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Stakeholders call for dialogue as heightened tensions impacting fishing community in southwestern N.S.'
Stakeholders call for dialogue as heightened tensions impacting fishing community in southwestern N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after four people allegedly stole a crate full of lobster on a wharf in St. Mary's Bay which led to a property owner being assaulted. As Zack Power reports, the tensions come as Indigenous and commercial fishery stakeholders are calling for peace and dialogue.
Nova Scotia’s fisheries minister says he intends to increase the maximum fine for people caught buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million.

Steve Craig says he’s making the move because of rising tension over unauthorized lobster fishing in the province’s southwest.

The government licenses the sale of lobster and the current maximum fine for violators is $100,000.

Craig says he wants to signal that he’s committed to a zero-tolerance policy toward out-of-season fishing of all species.

The minister wasn’t specific about when the change will be made or whether it would come through legislation or regulation.

Trending Now

Craig says increasing fines isn’t about deterrence but about establishing a “consequence with some substance to it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

