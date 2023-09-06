Menu

Fire

Six homes, dozens of structures lost in Kookipi Creek wildfire: Officials

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 9:05 pm
B.C. wildfire situation remains 'dynamic' in the north as areas in central region 'stabilize'
WATCH: Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bowinn Ma, Minister for Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, says while the wildfire situation in the central region has stabilized and evacuation orders are gradually lifting, the situation in northern B.C. remains "dynamic" where conditions are hot, dry and windy. Ma also reminds British Columbian's to remain vigilant, however, mid-September normally marks the conclusion of the peak wildfire season.
At least 27 structures, including six homes, were destroyed by the Kookipi Creek wildfire, the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) confirmed Wednesday.

The remainder of the destroyed structures were recreational and maintenance buildings, the district said.

Evacuation order lifted for Kookipi Creek fire

The update came as the regional district offered guidance to residents returning to the fire-stricken Fraser Canyon communities between Boston Bar and Lytton.

People returning to the area, which remains under evacuation alert, were warned that it remains hazardous from poor road conditions, dangerous trees and other post-fire hazards.

“I am grateful for no loss of life and the ongoing resilience of residents,” FVRD Electoral Area A Director Diane Johnson said in the update.

“The impacts and trauma associated with the Kookipi Creek Wildfire are undeniable however, the communities we call home will support each other as we recover from the impacts of the wildfire.”

The FVRD downgraded evacuation orders related to the fire to evacuation alerts on Monday, including the Boston Bar and the Nahatlatch River areas.

B.C. wildfires: REO Resort destroyed in Kookipi Creek fire
Alerts remain in effect, as issued by the district, for the Kanaka Bar Indian Band, the Boothroyd Indian Band, the Lytton First Nation, the Skuppah Indian Band, the Siska Indian Band, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Evacuees are being urged to read a re-entry guide before returning to their community, which offers information on how to prepare and what to watch for when they return.

Returning residents can also contact the FVRD Emergency Operations Centre information line at 778-704-0400.

As of Wednesday, the Kookipi Creek wildfire was listed at more than 18,000 hectares in size, and still out of control.

Seventy-three firefighters, nine operational field staff, seven helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment continue to fight the flames.

— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey

BC wildfires Fraser Canyon Fraser Valley Regional District Kookipi Creek wildfire
