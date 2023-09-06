Peterborough County man faces child luring charges following police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough County man faces child luring charges following an investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a month-long investigation led to a serach warrant being executed on Aug. 30 at a residence in Peterborough County.

Police did not specify where in the county the search occurred but its jurisdiction includes the city, Cavan-Monaghan Township and the village of Lakefield in Selwyn Township. The county includes the townships of Cavan-Monaghan, Selwyn, Asphodel-Norwood, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan, North Kawartha, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen and the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 78-year-old Peterborough County man who was charged with two counts of luring a person under age 16 by means of telecommunications.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough that same day.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details were provided on the investigation.

Police noted in their release on the incident that the service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, a project funded by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.