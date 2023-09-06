Menu

Crime

Peterborough County man faces child luring charges following police investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 2:54 pm
hands on a computer keyboard. View image in full screen
A Peterborough County man has been charged with child luring following an investigation by the Peterborough Police Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Damian Dovarganes
A Peterborough County man faces child luring charges following an investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a month-long investigation led to a serach warrant being executed on Aug. 30 at a residence in Peterborough County.

Police did not specify where in the county the search occurred but its jurisdiction includes the city, Cavan-Monaghan Township and the village of Lakefield in Selwyn Township. The county includes the townships of Cavan-Monaghan, Selwyn, Asphodel-Norwood, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan, North Kawartha, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen and the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 78-year-old Peterborough County man who was charged with two counts of luring a person under age 16 by means of telecommunications.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough that same day.

No other details were provided on the investigation.

Police noted in their release on the incident that the service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, a project funded by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

