Peterborough County man faces child luring charges following police investigation

A Peterborough County man faces child luring charges following an investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, a month-long investigation led to a serach warrant being executed on Aug. 30 at a residence in Peterborough County.
Police did not specify where in the county the search occurred but its jurisdiction includes the city, Cavan-Monaghan Township and the village of Lakefield in Selwyn Township. The county includes the townships of Cavan-Monaghan, Selwyn, Asphodel-Norwood, Douro-Dummer, Otonabee-South Monaghan, North Kawartha, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen and the Municipality of Trent Lakes.
The investigation led to the arrest of a 78-year-old Peterborough County man who was charged with two counts of luring a person under age 16 by means of telecommunications.
He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough that same day.
No other details were provided on the investigation.
Police noted in their release on the incident that the service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, a project funded by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
Comments