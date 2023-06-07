Ontario, U.S. police probe leads to Peterborough man’s arrest on child luring charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces child luring charges following an online investigation involving police in Ontario and the United States.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, the investigation involved the internet child exploitation (ICE) units from both the local service and the OPP, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Albermarle County Police Department in Charlottesville, Va.

The investigation led to a search warrant being executed Wednesday at a residence in Peterborough.

A 45-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunications, transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 18 and two counts of failure to comply with prohibition regarding children.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

No other details were provided.