Online safety educator says parents need to be diligent in light of 92-victim child luring case

Online safety educator, Paul Davis, is pushing for parents to have a serious conversation about online activity with their kids, after a 38-year-old man was sentenced to 18-years in Edmonton Thursday. He pleaded guilty to child luring, extortion and possession of child pornography.

There were 92 victims, ranging in age from nine to 17.

The man can’t be named because there is a publication ban to protect the identity of his step-daughter who was one of his victims.

During trial court heard the offender would threaten to physically harm victims and their family if they didn’t do what he wanted.

“In this particular care, the one thing that sticks out is the number of victims. That truly was shocking,” Davis said.

Davis said there is not enough policing to stop this and he wants to see parents take a more diligent role in protecting their children.

“It’s important that parents get involved. We don’t need government intervention, government legislation — we need more parental involvement, we need to learn to say the word no without feeling guilt.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's important that parents get involved. We don't need government intervention, government legislation — we need more parental involvement, we need to learn to say the word no without feeling guilt."

Davis has four rules for parents to follow.

No technology that connects to the internet in your child’s bedroom. Davis said technology belongs in the common area of the home where parents and guardians can be there to guide them. No smart phone until the middle or end of grade eight. He said it makes sense only if there is a medical reason, but often children have cell phones before this age because parents were guilted in to it. He suggests to offer a flip phone or put controls on a smart device. No social media until 13-years-old. Davis said this is in the terms of service on every social media platform, and it should be followed. Friends are not found online. He said parents also need to understand that if a child is playing a game or in a chat room, that the other person on the other end is a stranger not a friend.

“Be involved, engaged, communicate, don’t ever stop being involved, don’t ever stop asking questions.”

Davis stressed it’s important to have age appropriate conversations with kids, but to also be truthful: Explain the dangers without trying to scare kids.