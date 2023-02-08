Colborne man faces child luring charges following OPP online investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Colborne, Ont., man facings child luring charges following an online investigation by OPP.

According to Northumberland OPP, a “prolonged” online child luring investigation led to the arrest of a man in Cobourg on Feb. 7.

Christopher Thomas Coss, 37, of Colborne, was arrested and charged with luring a child to facilitate sexual interference and luring a child to facilitate sexual assault.

He was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 1.

“The safety of our children is a whole of community obligation,” stated Det. Insp. Jordan Whitesell with the OPP’s counter-exploitation and missing persons section. “The members of Counter Exploitation and Missing Persons Section take this obligation seriously and pursue those who would cause our children harm. We ask that the community help us in this fight by remaining vigilant and reporting offenders to police.”

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are reminding parents to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.