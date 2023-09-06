Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arguments in trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack to start on Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2023 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Prosecutors say London, Ont., attack was an act of terrorism'
Prosecutors say London, Ont., attack was an act of terrorism
Federal prosecutors have now upgraded charges against the London man accused of killing a family because they were Muslim. As Catherine McDonald reports, Nathaniel Veltman has been charged with murder and attempted murder constituting terrorism, a charge that has rarely been laid before – Jun 14, 2021
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Arguments in the trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., are set to begin on Monday.

Jury selection, which began Tuesday, has concluded in Windsor, Ont., where the trial is taking place.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on the evening of June 6, 2021 and is facing four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Tuesday.

Veltman, who wore a long-sleeve white shirt and black pants in court, was sitting quietly between his defence lawyers Christopher Hicks and Peter Ketcheson during the jury selection process.

Trending Now

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.

More on Crime
London OntarioNathaniel VeltmanAfzaal familyOur London FamilyAfzaal family Londonnathaniel veltman trialVeltman Trial
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices